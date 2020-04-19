PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia 2020 revised schedule revealed

PMPL South Asia 2020 has been postponed by PUBG Mobile due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It may start again in May.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile fans can watch the PMPL South Asia Scrims during the home quarantine.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

​ PMPL SA 2020



PMPL South Asia 2020 was postponed until further notice, due to a complete lockdown to ensure the safety of the players because of the COVID-19 pandemic . A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh were battling with each other in this event for a massive prize pool of $200,000, and to secure a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

According to Sportskeeda's official sources, PMPL South Asia may start again in May. This option is open for the organisers, but the final decision in this regard is yet to be taken. If everything goes right, and the lockdown gets lifted, then the PMPL South Asia may resume around mid-May, and will be an online event. The official announcement for the same, though, is yet to be made by PUBG Mobile.

Meanwhile, during the COVID-19 lockdown, PMPL SA Scrims has been introduced to keep the audience entertained during the home quarantine. The same 20 teams scheduled for the PMPL South Asia would battle for a daily prize pool of $1,000.

PMPL SA Scrims Season 2

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN is leading the points table, with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow UMExRXN in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMPL SA, and the Season 2 Scrims on the PUBG Mobile Esports official YouTube channel.

PMPL SA has been divided into two stages, which include the League stage and Finals. As per officials, the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be attained by the top two squads from the PMPL Final stage.

Also Read: PMPL Standings - PMPL 2020 SA Scrims Day 7 Points Table