PMSL 2025 SEA Spring Week 2 Group Stage: Overall standings and highlights 

The Group Stage of Week 2 of the PMSL 2025 SEA Spring concluded on March 7. The top 16 teams secured their spot in the Super Weekend Week 2. Vampire Esports from Thailand delivered stellar performances in their 12 matches and finished first with 130 points and three Chicken Dinners. The team recovered from its mediocre run in Week 1.

D’Xavier from Vietnam also played well and sat second with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners. The team also had an impressive run in Week 1 of the PMSL. Team Flash from Vietnam settled for third with 108 points and two Chicken Dinners despite a series of emphatic performances on Day 3.

Overall points table of PMSL SEA Spring Group Stage Week 2

Vampire - 130 points D'Xavier - 113 points Team Flash - 108 points CelcomDigi Alliance - 106 points RRQ RYU - 87 points EArena - 82 points BOOM Esports - 79 points Strangers Esports - 75 points Alter Ego Ares - 72 points OsjaTH - 70 points Talon Esports - 70 points Todak - 63 points SEM9 - 62 points Bigetron Esports - 61 points VOIN DONKEY ID - 57 points HomeBois - 56 points FaZe Clan - 53 points Team Secret - 52 points Vikings Esports - 51 points New Era - 43 points Enam Sembilan - 43 points Kagendra - 41 points TEM Entertainment - 36 points Maqna Esports - 30 points

Malaysia’s Alliance, who was the star performer of Week 1, finished fourth with 108 points and four Chicken Dinners. RRQ RYU from Indonesia stood fifth with 87 points and one Chicken Dinner. EArena claimed sixth rank with 82 points.

Further down, BOOM Esports from Indonesia had an average run, securing seventh position with 79 points, including 54 kills. Ater Ego, who had a poor outing in Week 1 of the PMSL, bounced back and clinched ninth place with 72 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Talon and Todak also staged a comeback in Week 2, finishing 11th and 12th with 70 anx 63 points respectively. Both teams had failed to qualify for the Super Weekend Week 1. Bigetron Esports suffered a below average run in the group stage as the Indonesian powerhouse ranked 14th with 61 points.

Popular club Faze Clan had another disappointing week as the Thai team finished 17th with 53 points and failed to reach the Super Weekend Week 2 of the PMSL. Team Secret was left languishing in 18th with 51 points, followed by Vikings and New Era. Maqna Esports remained rock bottom with 30 points.

