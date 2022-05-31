Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards and more

Pocket Rocket is Clash of Clans' newest super troop challenge. This time around, players must use Rocket Balloons to win multiplayer battles to receive special challenge rewards, including experience stars, resources, and magic items. Players can visit the challenge by clicking on the in-game event section.

In-game challenges are a key component of the game and require players to deploy a certain unit to win multiplayer matches and receive rewards. Every week, the developers offer new challenges to help players gain more resources and advance faster in the game.

In this article, we will discuss the Pocket Rocket challenge, its rewards, and numerous attacking techniques to complete it in Clash of Clans.

Detailed guide for Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans

Pocket Rocket Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pocket Rocket is the latest in-game troop challenge in which players must use Rocket Balloons. They must win 10 multiplayer battles using the minimum required number of Rocket Balloons to complete the challenge and win rewards.

The in-game description of the Pocket Rocket challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Jet-power your way to victory with Rocket Balloons during this Super Troop event and win some explosive rewards!"

Rocket Balloons are one of the strongest air super troops in the game. The boosted version of the regular Balloon troop, they directly attack defensive buildings with increased movement for the first 4 seconds.

They can be unlocked by boosting Balloon troops when they are at least level 9. Boosting Balloons troops requires a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir, and doing so allows players to use Rocket Balloons for a period of three days.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Learn more about this new Super Troop here: Rocket to victory!Learn more about this new Super Troop here: forum.supercell.com/showthread.php… Rocket to victory! 🚀 Learn more about this new Super Troop here: forum.supercell.com/showthread.php…

Players must utilize at least the required amount of Rocket Balloons in multiplayer battles, just like in the Furious Fire challenge. The minimum number of Rocket Balloons that a player must use depends on the Town Hall level. For example, players with Town Hall 13 must utilize at least one Rocket Balloon.

Players can use Rocket Balloons with various air attacking strategies like Electro DragLoon, LavaLoon, Mass Dragons, DragLoon, and more. Using Rocket Balloons with Baby Dragons is also a good army composition to use in multiplayer battles.

Rewards for Pocket Rocket challenge

Judo Sloth Gaming @JudoSloth A New Super Troop the Rocket Balloon is coming in the Summer Update. Gameplay has been released on my YT channel. What are your thoughts on this one? #ClashofClans #ClashofClans Update A New Super Troop the Rocket Balloon is coming in the Summer Update. Gameplay has been released on my YT channel. What are your thoughts on this one? #ClashofClans #ClashofClansUpdate https://t.co/lL4RWHjBXN

The Pocket Rocket challenge is an excellent way to gain experience points and upgrade faster in the game. Magic potions and additional resources are among the other benefits of completing the challenge. The following are the various rewards players can get:

Players will get 400 experience stars after winning 10 multiplayer battles.

Players will earn two Training Potions on completing the challenge, which will help boost all the barracks for 24 hours.

Finally, challenges are an excellent way to earn magic items, resources and experience stars. Pocket Rocket is a good challenge in Clash of Clans to train Rocket Balloons at a 60 percent discount and also earn Training Potions. Players must complete it by June 2 to win all the rewards.

