PogChamps $100,000 Chess tournament to begin from 14th February featuring Pokimane, Mr Beast, and more

Chess.com and Grip6 have recently announced the PogChamps Chess tournament edition three will be featuring popular content creators such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

The first two versions of the PogChamps tournament featured multiple Twitch streamers/content creators and drew in a mind-boggling audience size. Overall, the two events received 16 million views making it one of the biggest Chess events to be broadcasted on Twitch.

This time around, the PogChamps Tournament 3 will feature popular content creators like Félix "xQc" Lengyel, MrBeast, Pokimane, Rainn Wilson, Sir Robert "Logic" Bryson Hall II, Ludwig Ahgren, Ali "Myth" Kabbani, Michelle Khare, Daniel Negreanu, CodeMiko, and moistCriTiKaL. Moreover, the prize pool has been increased to a whopping $100,000. Chess.com is also promising to donate an equal amount of money to non-profit organizations.

PogChamps tournament returns on 14th February, boasts of multiple celebrities and a $100,000 prize pool.

Chess professionals put this tournament together along with Twitch streamer Hikaru “GMHikaru” Nakamura and in association with chess.com. After trying to rope in quite a few huge personalities, such as Elon Musk and Arnold Schwarzenegger, GMHikaru appears to have “settled” for "The Office" star Rain Wilson who played the critically acclaimed role of Dwight Schrute in the hit TV series.

Image via Chess.com

The first two versions of the tournament registered more than 16 million views. The number is set to increase with the expanded set of personalities featuring in PogChamps 3.

Advertisement

Image via Chess.com

This list includes the rapper Logic, poker star Daniel Negreanu, and HBO Max's Karma's host Michelle Khare. Apart from that, the event's commentators include GM Hikaru Nakamura, WFM Alexandra Botez, IM Levy "GothamChess" Rozman, IM Anna Rudolf, and Chess.com's IM Danny Rensch.

Image via Chess.com

The tournament is set to begin on 14th February and will be broadcasted on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and some other social media sites. The tournament is scheduled to begin on 14th February and will end on the 28th. PogChamps Chess tournament 3 promises to be a greater hit than the previous iterations of the competition with an increased prize pool and Chess.com's commitment of Chess.com to donate $100,00 to non-profit organizations.