Pokemon fan produces incredible Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer

Many fans were unhappy with the official trailer that dropped for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Afterward, one fan took it upon themselves to make a reimagined version of the trailer.

The fan who made the trailer goes by milleniumloops on YouTube. On the YouTube channel, there is only a single video that is titled Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes reimagined. It was essentially a response to all the backlash that the real trailer was getting from many Pokemon fans.

In the reimagined trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, one of the main changes is the game's graphics. Much of the same philosophy remains, but the reimagined trailer makes the remakes seem on par with games like Sword and Shield. Many Pokemon fans were thrown off when it was revealed that wasn't the case for the official Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games.

Instead of the current day graphics that Sword and Shield have, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a chibi art style that brings the game back more than a few years in graphics. It doesn't look bad, but it's a mix of 3D and retro graphics, which fans were not expecting.

In the past, other Pokemon remakes were made to look like the most current game at the time to bring older games back to life in a current Generation. However, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl diverged from that philosophy.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl details and reactions

Needless to say, fans overall were not happy with the official trailer that was dropped, but the reimagined version has received lots of praise.

Advertisement

Some fans have blamed the looks of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on the fact that the remakes are outsourced. For the first time, the remakes aren't being developed by Game Freak themselves. While some original directors are still involved in the project, it is mainly a different team.

While it's true that the graphics may not be what most fans were hoping for, the remakes should still stay true to what most Pokemon fans will remember. Overall, the Generation IV remakes are only updating a few systems, but the nostalgia factor will still remain in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.