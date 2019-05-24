Pokemon Go: 3 legendary Pokemon raids including Groudon returning in May, June and July

Groudon and Kyogre

Niantic has officially announced that raid battles for Cresselia, Groudon and Kyogre will be returning between May and June. The legendary Pokemon were available as tier five raid bosses before and were extremely challenging to catch. Players who haven't caught these legendaries will now get a second chance.

The timings of the raids are as below:

Cresselia May 27th at 8 PM UTC – June 18th at 8 PM UTC

May 27th at 8 PM UTC – June 18th at 8 PM UTC Kyogre June 18th at 8 PM UTC – June 27th at 8 PM UTC

June 18th at 8 PM UTC – June 27th at 8 PM UTC Groudon June 27th at 8 PM UTC – July 10th at 8 PM UTC

There is also a chance that encounters with these Pokemon will be a shiny. Pokemon Go has a higher chance of finding shinies compared to the console games. There is about a 1 in 9 chance that the Pokemon will be a shiny. But the Pokemon Games allowed you to soft reset to find a shiny and you can't do that in Pokemon Go.

Here are some details about the Pokemon raids and stats when you catch them

Cresselia

Cresselia is a Psychic type legendary. It is not a great legendary or Pokemon to have in your team and it is comparitively weaker for a legendary. Cresselia gets boosted CP through Windy Weather.

Raid Boss CP: 33794

Stats: 152 Attack, 258 Defense, and 260 Stamina

Max CP: 2857

Kyogre

Kyogre is one of the strongest Water type legendaries. It gets boosted CP with Rainy Weather.

Raid Boss CP: 54411

Stats: 270 Attack, 228 Defense, and 205 Stamina

Max CP: 4115

Groudon

Groudon is a Ground Type legendary and another strong one. It has boosted CP through Sunny Weather. An Ice-Type, Water-Type or Grass-Type should help you defeat the Pokemon easily.

Raid Boss CP: 54411

Stats: 270 Attack, 228 Defense, and 205 Stamina

Max CP: 4115

