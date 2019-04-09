Pokemon Go: Data mine suggests Armored Mewtwo as a new form

Friendly neighbourhood data miner Chrales has gathered some information from a recent data mine he did on Pokemon Go. He highlighted the below code in his Twitter post:

MEWTWO_A = 133

MEWTWO_A_INTRO = 134

MEWTWO_NORMAL = 135

There isn't any news from Niantic or The Pokemon Company that there is an armored form of Mewtwo. Mewtwo_Normal refers to the normal version of Mewtwo. We have reason to believe there may be an armored form of Mewtwo through evidence gathered throughout the months since the announcement of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Not only did we get copyrights on "armored evolution" as well as a leak to suggest some of the same concepts, but the release of the next Pokemon movie could also suggest the same. The 1998 Mewtwo Strikes Back is getting a CGI remake in July 12, 2019.

The movie featured a segment where Mewtwo was armored and even fought in it for a while. The data mine could suggest an armored form similar to this one or one of its own variant by the time Sword and Shield releases.

Meltan was released as an exclusive on Pokemon Go and Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee. So a connection between Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sword and Shield similar to that one could also be possible.

Although it has mostly been speculation till now, let's hope either Niantic or The Pokemon Company shed some light on this soon. Pokemon Go is also yet to see Mega Evolution forms introduced in X & Y. Mewtwo's X & Y Mega Evolution forms have not made it to Pokemon Go yet and it may only arrive by the time Gen 6 is in the game.

An Armored Mewtwo could be an exclusive like Meltan. It may or may not be what we think it is but data miners like Chrales are giving us inside information while we wait.

