Pokemon Go: Gen 5 Pokemon have arrived as the latest additions to the game

Pokemon GO

Generation 5 Pokemon have officially made their way into Pokemon Go. Unova is a pretty popular region and fans were eagerly in wait for the addition of these Pokemon, and that wait has now turned ended with the latest release.

Interested trainers can head out into the wild in search of their favorite Gen 5 Pokemon. However, only a few Pokemon from Gen 5 have been added for now but one can expect the rest of the batch to be a part of the game anytime in the future.

Here is the list of Pokemon that have been added from Generation 5.

Wild Spawns

Tepig, Pignite, Emboar

Snivy, Servine, Serperior

Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott

Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland

Pidove, Tranquill, Unfezant

Patrat, Watchog

*Purrloin, Liepard

*Blitzle, Zebstrika

Egg hatches

2km eggs: Lillipup, Patrat, Pidove, Purrloin

5km eggs: Bliztle, Drilbur, Foongus, Oshawott, Snivy, Tepig

10km eggs: Deino, Ferroseed, Golett, Klink, Litwick

Raid encounters

Lillipup

Patrat

Klink(egg/raid exclusive)

Shinies

Lillipup

Patrat

Klink

Additionally, as has been the case with past generations, there will be region-specific Pokemon as well. Here is the list of all these types of Pokemon from the 5th generation.

Asia-Pacific: Pansage

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: Pansear

Americas, Greenland: Panpour

Western hemisphere: Heatmor

Eastern Hemisphere: Durant

These Pokemon have been confirmed but there is a possibility that more are available.

Along with all the new Pokemon, a new evolution stone has also been added to the game. The Unova Stone will be required to evolve all the Gen 5 Pokemon. You can obtain the evolution stones via research breakthroughs.

5-star raids involving Mewtwo will also take place starting this Wednesday. Given that this will be a 5-star contest, one can expect the difficulty level to be off the roof.

Pokemon Masters is another game which is making headlines right now. The game is developed by DeNa and was released on August 29 globally. The game managed to cross 10 million downloads in just four days and has already generated $25 million.

It's a Gacha game so if you want to try something new, then try your luck at playing the game. It's free to play and available on both Android and IOS.