Pokemon Go: Glaceon, Leafeon and missing Gen 4 evolutions could be added very soon

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
8   //    09 May 2019, 11:52 IST

Image result for glaceon leafeon pokemon go

Pokemon Go has added many Pokemon from the Sinnoh Region since November 2018. They were not all added at once though, so it took a while for many Pokemon to slowly release. The introduction of the Sinnoh Stone allowed for evolutions such as Magmortar, Electivire, Rhyperior and some baby Pokemon such as Budew and Happiny as well.

There have also been raids for Palkia, Dialga and Giratina's two forms. But we still haven't gotten the Eevee Evolutions from Gen 4, the Ice Type Glaceon and the Grass Type Leafeon. We also didn't get the evolutions Probopass and Magnezone, which evolve from Nosepass and Magneton.

A leak from renowned Pokemon Go data miner Chrales seems to suggest we may get something along those lines pretty soon. The data mine revealed new "Lure Modules", namely "Glacial Lure Module", "Magnetic Lure Module" and "Mossy Lure Module". It also suggests that it can cause some Pokemon to evolve.


In the Generation 4 games, the evolution of Glaceon needed an Eevee to be levelled next to an icy rock and this was retained in future games. Similarly, a mossy rock was required if you wanted to evolve Eevee into Leafeon.

Probopass and Magnezone in the games required a special magnetic field. Upon exposing a Nosepass and Magneton in this area, you could get a Magnezone. That's probably what the "Magnetic Lure Module" is for.

The data mine also revealed new Raid quests that will be available in the update. It seems like it is a Field Research Task and doing progressively harder Raids is the task. It isn't clear what the rewards will be for these tasks.

Pokemon Go also has a special Detective Pikachu event going on right now till 17 May. Field Research allows you to get special Pokemon from the newly aired movie, as well as a chance to capture shinies of Pokemon in the game.

For now, let's wait and find out if this information will soon be official from Niantic

Tags:
Pokemon Go
