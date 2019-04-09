Pokemon Go: Latios is returning for a Special Raid Week

The Legendary Dragon / Psychic Pokemon Latios is returning as a Raid Boss this month to Pokemon Go. Latios will be available for a week between April 15, 8 PM GMT to April 22, 8 PM GMT. This time, the Latios raid will feature a chance at being a Shiny Pokemon. A similar Raid with a shiny chance with sister Pokemon Latias was held in February.

The Latios Raid will coincide with the Giratina Origin Forme Raid this month which is currently ongoing till 29 April. Latios is relatively weaker compared to most legendaries, but it is still a strong Pokemon to have in your Pokedex or to keep around. Latios also has a Mega-Evolution and we don't know if Niantic plans to release Mega-Evolutions but you'll be glad you kept a Latios if they do.

Latios is a Dragon / Psychic type so it is primarily weak to Dragon, Ice, Dark and Ghost Types. There is also a Community Day for Bagon coming up and if you manage to get a Salamence by the time the Raid is open, it will be a great addition to your team and a great counter to Latios.

If you managed to get Giratina before the Latios Raid opens, you are at an extra advantage. Giratina perfectly counters Latios as it is a Dragon/Ghost type. On April 10, between 12 PM - 1 PM there is a special event called "Legendary Lunch Hour" which will spawn Giratina's Origin Forme much more frequently too. You can also use powerful Ghost types such as Gengar or other Dragons such as Dragonite.

Remember that using Dragon types against Latios can backfire too because it also has Dragon Type moves! Latios and other legendaries don't occur very frequently at all so it is best to use these opportunities to catch these Pokemon whenever they're available.

