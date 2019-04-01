×
Pokemon Go: New lucky friends feature will be on 0.139.1 update

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
11   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:09 IST

Image result for pokemon go lucky friends

Pokemon Go will be getting the "Lucky Friends" feature in the 0.139.1 update. Players who are Best Friends will have a small chance of becoming Lucky Friends. You can achieve this by sending a gift once a day to another friend for 90 days. The information didn't come from Niantic, it came from a data mine from Twitter user Chrales.

Lines such as "Your next trade with this friend will be Lucky!" and "Your next trade together will be Lucky! This means both Pokémon traded will become Lucky Pokémon." were mined. We don't have much information, but what we do know is that players who are Lucky Friends can trade and get a guaranteed Lucky Pokemon.


Lucky Pokemon have been around since June 2018. Lucky Pokemon automatically have minimum IV stats of 12/12/12. The best part about these Pokemon is that they only require half the amount of Stardust. Stardust is an exceedingly rare resource and can be quite costly. It is the best way to power up your Pokemon. You will need 270,000 of it to go from Level 1 to the maximum level.

You need Stardust for a lot of things, ranging from trading to preparing for Gyms and Raid Battles. Teaching special moves to a legendary can cost up to 100,000 dust. You can also get Special Quests from time to time to gain large amounts of it. Hopefully, the trading between Lucky Friends will also be easier on the costs of Stardust.

For now, we'll have to wait for Niantic to release a few more details. We will need to know if there are additional benefits of Lucky Friends as well as if there are limits to the trading for Lucky Pokemon. In the meantime, you can also look forward to the Pokemon Go Community Day featuring Bagon on April 13.

