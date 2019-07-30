Pokemon Go: Rayquaza to return to the game

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 30 Jul 2019, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shiny Rayquaza (Niantic/Pokemon Go)

Niantic has confirmed via a recent tweet that the Hoenn Legendary Rayquaza will be returning to Pokemon Go. Starting 31 July, Rayquaza will be available to players for a month, till 2 September.

As with most recent events and additions to Pokemon Go, Rayquaza will be available from 1 PM on 31 July, regardless of your current time zone. We don't know if Rayquaza is coming back again anytime soon so here is your chance to get it and even have a chance for it to be Shiny!

❗❗ Rayquaza will soon be available to encounter in the world of Pokémon GO! ❗❗https://t.co/uQBGoVf3BM pic.twitter.com/6EdbFJdheX — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 29, 2019

Like most legendaries, Rayquaza will be available through a five star raid. You will need a Raid Pass in order to encounter Rayquaza. If you don't have one, then you can either get it from a gym which has an egg icon above it or you can purchase it from the in-app store.

Rayquaza is a Dragon/Flying type. Your best bet to defeating Rayquaza would be with Ice Types, other powerful Dragon Types or even Rock Types. Rayquaza will be in a 20-man Raid Battle so better be prepared for a challenging fight!

Right before tweeting, Pokemon Go announced in a statement:

Rayquaza is said to have lived for hundreds of millions of years in the ozone layer, descending only to put the clash between Kyogre and Groudon to rest. Seeing as the Sea Basin Pokémon and the Continent Pokémon have both been active recently, it’s no surprise that this normally reclusive Pokémon has reappeared in their place!

Team Rocket has also been recently added in to Pokemon Go. They have been popping up in different Pokestops and giving "Shadow" Pokemon once you manage to defeat a Team Rocket Grunt. You will be able to get medals for stopping Team Rocket Grunts as well as purifying different Shadow Pokemon.