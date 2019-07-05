Pokemon Go: Team Rocket to be featured

Pokemon Go has hinted at Team Rocket being featured in the game sometime soon. Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago and Dortmund attendees found that Team Rocket grunts were invading their AR camera while they were at the event.

We were also teased with the poster for Pokemon Go Fest Dortmund where the iconic Team Rocket Balloon was shown as a blur in the background. In the anime, the hot air balloon shaped like Meowth was their iconic mode of transportation and being blown away after a defeat in the hot air balloon became a trademark.

Team Rocket hot air balloon in the Go Fest Dortmund poster

Evil teams have not been featured yet in Pokemon Go and we are already 4 generations in. Team Magma, Aqua, Plasma, Skull, Flare and many more are yet to come. There hasn't been any real confirmation other than teasers but it will be a fun challenge to face Team Rocket members during the Pokemon Go journey.

Our favorite data miner Chrales has done some digging and came back with some results. According to the data mine in 0.147.1, there are several hunts at Team Rocket encounters including a New Quest and a bunch of NPCs that are being added.

Grunts are the common name for Team Rocket thugs. We don't know if they will add the Team Rocket boss Giovanni or even the iconic Jessie and James with an exclusive Meowth in the game. Take a look at the leaked data below.

Leaked patch notes from Chrales Twitter account

There isn't any official date for when Team Rocket will be released in-game. We can expect another teaser in the next Pokemon Go Fest in Yokohama. It's possible we could see a release sometime near August. While you wait, you can also capture the exclusive Armored Mewtwo who is available between 10 July to 31 July.