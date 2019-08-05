×
Pokemon GO: Shiny Poliwag and a special Pikachu available from today

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
10   //    05 Aug 2019, 23:46 IST

Niantic/Pokemon GO
Niantic/Pokemon GO

The final Pokemon Go Fest for the summer will be held in Yokohoma, Japan this week. To celebrate the third Go Fest, Niantic will be releasing a couple of limited time Pokemon you can only catch during a short window.

From today, August 5th, players will have a chance to encounter a Shiny Poliwag. That's not all, you can also encounter a special Pikachu which will wear different kinds of hats at random.

Pokemon GO Fest in Yokohama will take place from 6 August to 12 August. You will be able to catch the Shiny Poliwag and the hat wearing Pikachu anytime between these dates. Niantic usually offers rare rewards to coincide with these events, so reap the rewards during this short time frame.

During the last two GO Fests in Dortmund and Chicago, there were events and challenges that allowed players to participate even though they weren't physically present at those locations. As a reward for completing those challenges, players could encounter Legendary Dog Pokemon Entei and Raikou. We can expect Suicine to be a reward for completing the GO Fest Challenges this time.

There are also some new updates to the game which have been introduced recently. The number of gifts that you can carry in your inventory has increased to 20 and the number of gifts you can open has increased to 30. You can also receive an Egg which has a chance of giving you a Shiny Bonsly.

You can also encounter Rayquaza in raid battles until 2nd September. Rayquaza also has a chance of being a Shiny. It may be a while till Rayquaza returns again so you might want to catch this Dragon/Flying legendary while you still have the chance.

Team Rocket is also menacing about the game. They hold "Shadow" Pokemon and it is up to you to free them.

Pokemon Go
