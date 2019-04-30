Pokemon Go: Sinnoh Lake Trio is now available in the game

Niantic/Pokemon Go

It seems like Pokemon Go is finally introducing the Lake Spirits from Sinnoh: Azelf, Uxie and Mesprit. Although they don't seem to be appearing very commonly, many players from parts of the world have reported seeing the trio.

Pokemon Go has made it official as well, announcing it via Twitter. Some reports are saying that the Lake Trio Pokemon are spawning near large bodies of water. However, the occurrence of these Pokemon is exceedingly rare according to many players so you might not have much luck finding them near water bodies either.

Hmm. We’ve been hearing reports of unidentified Pokémon. 🤔 As Professor Willow looks into these reports, please let us know if you spot anything out of the ordinary in #PokemonGO. pic.twitter.com/S08Fnq5u0Q — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 30, 2019

Most of the Sinnoh Pokemon have not been released in Pokemon Go yet. The Eevee evolutions of Glaceon and Leafeon are still nowhere to be found. Many baby Pokemon, 4th generation evolutions (such as Magmortar, Weavile, etc) as well as other 4th gen Pokemon have already been in the game for a while.

Pokemon Go has also seen raids for the titular 4th gen legendaries Dialga, Palkia as well as both forms for Giratina. Pokemon Go also recently announced Latios, Latias, Lugia and Ho-oh being available through Research Breakthroughs.

It might be a little too soon but maybe they will also introduce the Lake Trio or other Pokemon being available through Field Research Breakthroughs. A fan-made OSM map tool is also available if you really want these Pokemon.

There are rumours that these Pokemon may be region exclusive. Players have reported seeing Azelf only in North America. But this may not be true at all because of how insanely rare the Lake Trio Pokemon are.

For now, it might be in the best interest of Pokemon Trainers not to hunt excessively for them. You might need a lot of luck to find them and the effort you put in can be very frustrating especially if it doesn't pay off. Hopefully, Niantic also increases the catch rate or provides other means.

