Pokemon GO Surskit spotlight: How to get a shiny

Surskit will be featured in Pokemon GO today during the weekly spotlight hour that players have come to expect.

During that time, which is 6 pm local time, Surskit will appear all over the place, and it may be possible to get a shiny Surskit. As always, getting a shiny is not guaranteed in Pokemon GO, and some Pokemon still don't have a shiny form at all.

Luckily, almost all Pokemon that get featured in an event will end up with a shiny form to catch, and that includes Surskit. During the Pokemon GO spotlight, the chance for a shiny Surksit is certainly there.

Catching a shiny in Pokemon GO, whether it's Surksit or not, is always about chance and increasing the odds. During the spotlight hour, the chances are already far higher than normal, but players who want a shiny shouldn't stop there. One of the first things players can do is use an incense item to make sure that Surksit always appears near the player. During the hour, only Surskit will appear from the incense.

A second option is to walk around and head towards populated Pokestops and gyms. As long as players are going towards those spots while the Surskit spotlight is live, they will appear all over the place. To see if a Surskit is shiny, players only need to click on the Pokemon and start an encounter. Pokemon GO players don't need to catch every Surksit they see.

Pokemon GO Surskit spotlight details and evolution

Players looking for the shiny Surskit during the spotlight hour in Pokemon GO don't need to catch everything, but it's not a bad idea if they would like to evolve one. Surskit only has one other form which is Masquerain. It will take 50 Surskit candy to get one.

Advertisement

On top of catching Surskit for the candy and the potential shiny, there will be an additional bonus during the spotlight hour. Players will earn twice the amount of XP for catching Pokemon. So, using a Lucky Egg and catching Surskit isn't a bad option for anyone looking to gain an XP boost.

Next week will be the last spotlight hour for Pokemon GO in March. On March 30, Slugma will be featured, and of course, players can search for a shiny Pokemon then too. The bonus for that Tuesday will be double the amount of candy for catching any Pokemon during the hour.