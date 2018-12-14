×
Pokemon News: New Pokemon mobile game possibly in development

DJ Wood
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    14 Dec 2018, 22:40 IST

Could a rival Pokemon property to Pokemon Go be heading to our mobile phones?
Could a rival Pokemon property to Pokemon Go be heading to our mobile phones?

With Pokemon Go continuing to be a leading property within the mobile gaming industry, a new job listing has sparked rumors that a second big Pokemon property might be in development to join it.

Pokemon Go continues to go from strength to strength with the release of the Nintendo Switch games 'Let's Go Pikachu' and 'Let's Go Eevee' working side-by-side with the mobile app game and the recent update which saw the release of hotly anticipated PVP battling.

Read Also: Pokemon Go Trainer Battle: A Short Guide On How It All Works

But what new Pokemon game could be hitting our mobile phones? And why do we think there might be a new Pokemon mobile game in the first place?

Well, a recent job advert posted on LinkedIn by The Pokemon Company called for a Principal Game Designer to start work on a new mobile game,

The Principal Game Designer will work within a team of designers, engineers, artists, producers, and tester to create an upcoming mobile game.

This obviously means that a new, officially backed, Pokemon Game for our mobile devices is on the horizon. But what could it be?

Well, the job advert specifies that the right candidate will ideally have experience with Unity. This is the engine that the Pokemon Trading Card Game uses, which is currently only available on tablets. So could we possible be seeing a wider roll-out of one of the world's most popular TCGs?

Is the Pokemon Trading Card Game heading to mobile phones?
Is the Pokemon Trading Card Game heading to mobile phones?

I personally would be thrilled if Pokemon made their TCG more accessible as a digital entity, like 'Hearthstone' or 'MTG: Online' so I have my fingers crossed that this is indeed what is coming.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see the Pokemon Trading Card Game finally hit mobile phones?

