Pokemon Sword and Shield: Allegedly leaked new Pokemon revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield is getting a ton of leaks ever since and before the announcement of the game in Nintendo Direct. A recent leak suggested a reveal schedule for the games. Players are anxious and waiting for Generation 8 and Pokemon's newest entry into the Nintendo Switch.

Different leaks have provided information such as a potential new "Spirit Armor" which is similar to Mega Evolution introduced in X&Y. We haven't got much else when it comes to the Pokemon available in the region other than the starter Pokemon Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble.

A new leak from a 4chan post suggests that there is a new Pokemon called "Petromite". A supposed quality tester for Pokemon Sword and Shield leaked an image of a battle which happens in the game and looks very similar to what we saw in the trailers. Apparently the testers have a watermark which prevents leaks such as this but it didn't appear in Battles.

The post which revealed "Petromite" seems legitimate

The post also suggested that they were testing palettes for "2 shiny Pokemon". It's unclear whether this is for an existing Pokemon in Sword and Shield or if Gamefreak plans to release new shiny Pokemon for the game.

A video was also posted showing the Petromite Pokemon but it seems like it has been taken down now. Could this information be legitimate? After all, the post, as well as the video, shows footage that was tested and recorded on a Nintendo Switch system. If so, this is the first new Pokemon we are getting information about since the starters.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will release in late 2019. There are a lot of leaks and speculations and we don't know how legitimate any of it is. Gamefreak will reveal information as we inch closer towards the release date.

