Pokemon Sword and Shield: Galarian form, new Linoone evolution and villain team announced

The Pokemon Company have announced new details about the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield today, as promised earlier. The update was announced in a Pokemon Direct stream today and later on a Twitter post. The announcement was a short two minute video but gave us some new information.

Galarian Form Pokemon

Just like how Alolan Form Pokemon gave existing Pokemon from previous generations different typing, there are going to be some Galarian Forms of Pokemon as well. Wheezing, Zigzagoon and Linoone have different types and looks now with their Galarian form.

Linoone also has a new Evolution now, a Pokemon by the name of Obstagoon. There is also a Pokemon called Morpeko which can change forms. It looks to be the 'Rat' Pokemon of this generation.

Galarian Wheezing is a Poison/Fairy Type Pokemon

Galarian Zigzagoon is a Dark/Normal Pokemon

Linoone is the Dark/Normal with a different look

Obstagoon is the new Evolution of Linoone and the final form of Zigzagoon

Morpeko's First Form called "Full Belly Mode"

Morpeko's Second Form called "Hangry Mode"

New Rival Villain Team: Team Yell

The new rival team in Sword and Shield will be Team Yell. Team Yell doesn't exactly have "evil motives" unlike many of the previous teams that we have seen. Instead, Team Yell cheers on a trainer called Marnie and these guys are basically her superfans.

They are more annoying than they are evil. They will disrupt you in hotel lobbies, block transportation and cause a lot of distractions in battle and out of battle. Their sole objective is to make sure Marnie becomes the Pokemon Champion.

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases globally for the Nintendo Switch on 15 November 2019. They've already made some announcements such as version differences. We can expect more updates as we inch closer to the release date.