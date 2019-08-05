×
Pokemon Sword and Shield: New details to be revealed on August 7

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
13   //    05 Aug 2019, 22:47 IST

Image result for pokemon sword and shield

The Pokemon Company recently revealed on a Twitter post that they will provide more information about Pokemon Sword and Shield later this week. The reveal will be on 7 August, 6 AM PST/1 PM UTC.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the 8th Generation of Pokemon Games and the second set of Pokemon Games for the Nintendo Switch.

Gamefreak revealed quite a few details in Nintendo's E3 panel earlier in July. We got to know the different Pokemon and Gyms in each version while light was also shed on the new Pokemon of the Galar Region.

However, there was also some outrage among long-time Pokemon fans when Gamefreak announced that not all Pokemon across all generations will be available (only the Pokemon from the Galar Pokedex). This was a slap on the face of fans that have kept a "Living Pokedex".

However, the graphics and overworld are unlike anything we've ever seen before in a Pokemon game. Cycling through water and encountering various Pokemon in the world itself are both very interesting mechanics. The theme of the region has also shaped the gyms and how the towns and cities appear.

The Pokemon Company hasn't given us any more information or even hints as to what their announcement could be. There were some leaks earlier that gave us inside information on what we could expect and some of them have confirmed details which weren't even announced.

We're also due for a new Eeveelution, since all the different Types after Generation 1 were introduced in even-numbered Generation games. Perhaps they could finally give Eevee a Steel-type evolution to go with the theme of the game.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will release worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on 15 November 2019.

Make sure you follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Gaming news.

Nintendo Switch
