Pokemon Sword and Shield: Report suggests game is being tuned for Nintendo Switch's handheld mode

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 26 Apr 2019, 13:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nintendo recently released a public financial report which highlights game performances, sales and expectations from upcoming games. The report stated that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the best selling game and it has also toppled some records. We also got a peek at what the report had to say about the upcoming Pokemon: Sword and Shield.

According to the report:

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are being developed to emphasize the fun of playing Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. We want these games to be played not only by longtime Pokémon fans, but also by consumers whose first encounter with the series was on a dedicated video game platform with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!.

The Nintendo Switch's first set of Pokemon games Let's Go: Pikachu! and Let's Go: Eevee! showed us the true potential and graphical upgrades that the console is capable of. Pokemon has come a long way since its inception in 1998.

The Let's Go games focused on using the Joycon controllers as well as a special dedicated Pokeball controller that helped with actions such as catching Pokemon. The games had links to Pokemon Go with their capture system as well as a "Go Park" in-game which allowed you to trade Pokemon between your Pokemon Go app and the Let's Go game.

Also Read: Pokemon Sword and Shield: Have leaks provided more information on the game?

It seems like this time however, there may not be too much support for the Joycon motion controls. Although the information provided was vague, the direction of the Sword and Shield games will likely focus on gameplay and story over using the Nintendo Switch's Joycon controllers for special controls or quick time events.

We don't know if they will introduce a link to Pokemon Go or other games. For now we'll have to wait on more official information from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company on how things will actually turn out.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.