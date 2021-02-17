Pokemon UNITE beta test to take place in Canada

Pokemon Unite will be running a beta test, and fans will finally get a chance to preview the game in the testing phase.

However, only Android users in Canada will have the opportunity to try it out.

The Pokemon Company announced on Tuesday that Canadian Android users will be allowed to test out the beta for the upcoming multiplayer game. To play the beta, players need to be at least 16 years old. If the age requirement is met, they can head to the Google Play Store.

Eligible players can head to the Google Play Store and the Pokemon Unite store using an Android device. They can sign up for the beta from there. Aside from the age requirement, there are also some hardware and software spec requirements. Players will need 3GB of RAM on their device as well as an Android version 5.0 or above.

Pokemon Unite's beta is set to begin in March of this year. One thing to keep in mind is that progress will not carry over. The beta is purely to test the game without the full progression system.

What is Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite will be the newest game to come out in the franchise. There have been endless Pokemon games and spin-offs, but Pokemon Unite will be the first competitive team-based multiplayer game set in the Pokemon Universe.

Essentially, Pokemon Unite is a MOBA or a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena. It's a 5v5 multiplayer game that will be free-to-play. However, there are also major differences between Pokemon Unite and other MOBAs.

First, there is a time limit on each game, and the winner is declared by how many points either side has. Instead of taking out a base, the goal is to have more points.

In order to get points, players need to catch Pokemon or defeat wild AI. Each player will start the match as an unevolved low-level Pokemon that can learn more moves as the game goes on.

To make the game more balanced, type effectiveness will be absent from Pokemon Unite.

It's clear that the Pokemon MOBA will be a far different entry to the series. The beta should give players a good idea of the gameplay in March.