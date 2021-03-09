Pokemon YouTuber SmallAnt takes on Fire Red with extreme set of rules

Tanner "SmallAnt" Ant, the YouTuber known for some incredible Pokemon challenges, took on a new FireRed challenge with plenty of rules.

The video, which already has over one million views, opens up with SmallAnt explaining the rules. He cites FireRed as being too easy, which was one of the inspirations for the challenge itself. But, if anyone is going to beat Pokemon FireRed with an insane rule set, it's going to be SmallAnt. The rules were as follows:

No Pokeballs

No healing at any point in the game

No TMs

No catching Pokemon

No evolving Pokemon

Those are some incredibly restrictive rules for SmallAnt to follow, but they at least made the game more challenging than usual. One last rule was a gifted subscription from SmallAnt anytime he had a whiteout, which meant some real stakes were added to losing battles as well.

SmallAnt was faced with an immediate problem when he let the chat choose his Pokemon for him. He mentioned that if he got squirtle, chances were that the game was unbeatable with the set of rules because Squirtle was unable to learn Cut.

Luckily, the chat voted in SmallAnt's favor, and he ended up using Bulbasaur as his starter. The starter Pokemon was able to get him through the early parts of the game, though a Spearow did take him out pretty early on.

Eventually, Small Ant had a pretty good Pokemon team which was gifted or found. He never caught or evolved a Pokemon on his own, and yet he still managed to succeed in most of the game. By the end of Pokemon FireRed, when he faced the Elite Four, his team was as follows:

Aerodactyl

Hitmonlee

Omanyte

Lapras

Bulbasaur

Mr. Mime

One of the biggest concerns in the battles was the lack of healing for SmallAnt. He wasn't allowed to heal his Pokemon at any point during the Elite Four or in the final battle after. So, his strategy was to one hit as many Pokemon as possible and use the Perish Song on Alakazam. It worked, and he finished extreme Pokemon FireRed in about 12 hours using the speed up.

SmallAnt completes plenty of other extreme Pokemon challenges on his channel, like a run of SoulSilver where he could only use shiny Pokemon. It looks like he won't be stopping the challenges any time soon.