Giving Eevee a Fire Stone will evolve it into Flareon, an intimidating Pokemon that can hit like a truck.

Flareon has a real niche among the other two Eevolutions in Generation I. It doesn’t have the HP of Vaporeon, and it’s nowhere near as fast as Jolteon.

However, the advantages of using Flareon are its Attack and Special stats, which are 130 and 110 respectively. This makes it difficult for players to decide which moves to put on Flareon. In addition to strong Fire-type moves, Flareon can also learn great support moves like Reflect and Toxic.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What is the best moveset for Flareon in Pokemon Red and Blue?

Giving Eevee a Fire Stone will evolve it into Flareon (Image via Pokemon)

Of course, any Fire-type Pokemon needs its Fire moves to do well. Fortunately for Flareon, it can also make use of non-Fire moves to maximize its damage output.

-Flamethrower

-Fire Spin

-Quick Attack

-Hyper Beam

Flareon is lucky enough to be able to learn the best Fire move in the game. Flamethrower is an incredibly powerful attack that is 100% accurate. It also has a 10% chance of burning the opposing Pokemon. Unfortunately, Flareon only learns this move at level 54, so it might have to make use of Ember and Fire Spin for a while. Since Flamethrower is such a great move, getting Flareon to level 54 is well worth the effort.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fire Spin can be used to chip down the enemy and help Flareon defeat Pokemon faster. Chipping a Pokemon down to where Flamethrower can get the kill is very important for Flareon.

There may be times when Flamethrower will do a ton of damage, but not enough to earn a clean KO. If this happens against a Gym Leader or Elite Four member, players can use a Hyper Potion or other healing item to replenish their Pokemon’s health. If Flareon uses Fire Spin first, the opponent's health might eventually become low enough for Flamethrower to KO them before they use a healing item.

Quick Attack is never a bad move to use on a Pokemon. There are so many fast opponents in Pokemon Red and Blue that moving first will always be important. Flareon is fortunate that it has a high attack stat, so even though Quick Attack is a weak move, it will still do decent damage.

Hyper Beam can destroy any Pokemon not named Gastly, Haunter or Gengar. One nice thing about Pokemon Red and Blue is that if Hyper Beam knocks out a Pokemon, Flareon won’t have to stay in and recharge. This means that anyone with a Flareon, who can get Pokemon to low enough health, can spam Hyper Beam to their heart's desire.

This pairs well with Fire Spin, which will slowly deplete the enemy's health. In the meantime, Flareon can heal up with items until Hyper Beam can finish them off.