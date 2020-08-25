Pokimane apology video: Body language expert analyzes her response, says that she has a lot of emotional baggage

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently released an apology video, where she addressed all of her past controversies and sought to bury the hatchet with all those who had been extremely critical of her lately.

Her apology came in the aftermath of a wave of dissent directed at her, which stemmed from her toxic Simp fans to her persona. Moreover, the recent Boyfriend claims only exacerbated the criticism online.

As expected, her apology divided the internet, with some praising her for her genuine appeal and effort at smoothing things over. In contrast, others continued to label it a half-hearted and obligatory exercise.

Watched Pokimane’s new apology video, honestly I thought it was pretty good. Props to her for talking about her mistakes openly - the biggest issue for me was with her targeting of sponsors and she addressed it in full here.



Nice moves Poki, keep it up 👏 pic.twitter.com/rKJW5ZWf9Y — zaptie 🦃 (@zaptiee) August 18, 2020

She's also a hypocrite, a person who leeches off of other people's hard work, and a rather unpleasant person overall. Thinking Pokimane is this person who was 'harassed' is hilarious, and her apology video straight up admits that she wasn't a good person. — Rysramith (@rysramith) August 22, 2020

While a strong duality of opinion continues to exist online, a Body language expert Bruce Durham, has released a video where he makes some insightful and interesting assessments related to Pokimane's apology video.

Analyzing Pokimane's apology

Bruce Durham is an expert with 15 years of experience in psychological performance and behavioural science. He started his YouTube channel- Believing Bruce, which now has 118K subscribers, as a means to connect with various personalities and spread awareness about mental health in general.

Most recently, he released a video on Pokimane's apology, where he made some thoughtful assessments:

The main focus area from where she recollects memories from is down to the left-hand side ...there's also a good deal of eye-blocking going on.

When she starts to talk about Keemstar, you'll notice there is a longer block , it's not just a blink of an eye-block, there's an elongated block. This indicates that she would have liked to do anything for that particular activity to have never occurred.

He then asks to pay close attention to her hands in the video, as they reveal:

When she says 'it's my mistake', the hands are open palm towards her . Her hands indicate that she's being truthful , she's actually sending that energy towards herself, she's reflected on herself.

He also points out the concept of an emotional baseline and the fact that Pokimane's actions indicate an attempt on her part to eradicate her past controversies, as she tries to move on with life.

Bruce also points out a sense of submissiveness on her part, when she bows in sincere acknowledgement of her mistakes.

He also makes further assessments related to her emotional baggage:

She's still carrying that emotional baggage...although she's saying sorry, she's still hurt, she's still wounded, she's still got emotions and that's fine cause she's human just like you are.

Bruce's final take away from Pokimane's apology video?

She's looking like she's sorry, she's sounding like she's sorry ...in a fair and balanced way, she is being authentic.

You can watch Pokimane's apology video below and make your very own assessments, akin to Believing Bruce: