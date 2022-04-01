"It feels very empty": Pokimane criticizes JasonR's public apology towards female gamers

Popular online personality Pokimane directed some harsh criticism towards fellow streamer JasonR's public apology, calling it "empty."

JasonR may be a familiar name, as many top streamers and YouTubers have talked about the streamer's interactions with female gamers over the past few weeks. However, it's rather the lack of interaction that many find strange, as JasonR has time and time again done his best to avoid even being in the same in-game lobby as women.

After receiving public backlash over his strange behavior and a recent interaction he had with his friend and fellow streamer Tarik, where he called him "a girl" as an insult, he made a public apology for his actions which was posted to Twitter.

His apology reads as follows:

"I was avoiding certain online situations out of respect to my wife, Stephanie. When I was younger I was not a good person to her - and I take accountability for my actions that lead us to this place. I was trying to avoid potentially toxic situations not wanting her to be put through drama."

The streamer also stated that planned on changing his behavior:

"I will no longer be avoiding these online situations and I am sorry that my intentions were misconstrued by my actions. There are so many lies about me out there, lies about Steph, who doesn't deserve this. There are people making false allegations off of out-of-context information. I wish nothing but peace and love for people and ask for a touch of understanding. I am sorry."

Pokimane reacts to JasonR's apology on stream

Soon after he posted the apology, Pokimane went through it on her stream, scrutinizing each sentence. One of the things she found dishonest about the apology was that he stated, "I take accountability for my actions that led us to this place." She said:

"I always find this to be an interesting statement, to the point that nowadays it feels very empty."

She continued by saying that if a person is "taking accountability," they need to describe how they're doing it, or else it comes off as disingenuous:

"'I'm taking accountability.' By doing what? It almost feels like there's a second part of it that isn't there. Just saying that you're taking accountability, I don't think is really taking accountability."

She then reviewed the next sentence, where he said, "I was trying to avoid potentially toxic situations." She found this to be strangely worded:

"Why would playing video games with a girl in your rank be a 'toxic situation?' I'm really, really curious to know."

Plenty of viewers left their comments about Pokimane's take on the situation, with the majority agreeing with her opinion. However, some claimed that Pokimane isn't all that great at apologizing either.

While it appears that JasonR won't be avoiding women anymore, it remains to be seen if the internet will be able to move past his previous actions and allow him to grow from the experience.

