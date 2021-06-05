Pokimane in disbelief after receiving the most “gross” donation ever

Fans of popular Twitch streamer/internet personality, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, have recently been linking her with Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker.

The streamer was in the middle of a live stream when she received a donation from one of her viewers. The Pokimane fan who made the donation talked about HasanAbi’s “sexual history,” and suggested that he treats women as “s*x objects.”

Needless to say, Pokimane was not pleased with the fan’s judgment, and lashed out at him for judging HasanAbi’s sexual history. What’s more, the streamer was displeased with the fact that the viewer wanted her to “judge” HasanAbi as well.

Pokimane receives “gross” donation from viewer, goes on rant

Pokimane and HasanAbi have been accused of having a “secret relationship” in the past. The two regularly receive messages and donations from fans who are convinced that the two were “together” earlier. The rumors have been around since May 2019, when Twitch streamer InvaderVie claimed that the two were having intercourse “behind the scenes.”

Pokimane's response to InvaderVie on Reddit.

However, both Pokimane and HasanAbi have refuted such claims multiple times. For more information about the overall story, the following article can be read.

During the live stream, a Pokimane fan sent the following message along with a donation:

“Did you see the lsf clip of Hasan saying he has f***ed over 300 girls? Sheesh that’s kind of gross can’t be healthy. At that point you got to start seeing women as just s*x objects and numbers.”

However, Pokimane did not agree, and said that the only thing gross about this is the fact that the fan was judging HasanAbi over his “sexual-history.”

“You know what’s actually gross about this? You are not only judging someone else’s sexual history but you sending this to me because you want me to judge someone’s else’s sexual history.”

However, her viewers were not done, as one specific member of Pokimane’s audience claimed that she is only defending “HasanAbi” because they were together earlier. In response, Pokimane called the claims “gross and untrue,” and asked her viewers to “let her live her life.”

“This is so f***ing gross, and untrue. Every single time I hang out with someone, some of you all are so weird, okay? Let me live my life and be friends with who I want without assuming (stuff).”

This certainly won't result in the rumors about HasanAbi and Pokimane dying out completely, but both streamers have refuted the story multiple times.

