Pokimane expresses her desire to “befriend” every gamer girl, gets innumerable responses 

Recently, Imane “Pokimane” Anys expressed her intentions to be friends with all "gamer-girls," leading to innumerable responses from gamers and fellow internet personalities.

Some Twitter users claimed that Pokimane should not “discriminate” between gamer-guys and gamer-girls. However, many responses were from females gamers who suggested that they want to be friends with Pokimane.

One male Twitter user, in particular, claimed that she should not treat gamers differently based on their gender. The user was then accused of being jealous of the “gamer-girls” who might befriend Pokimane.

THIS IS LITERALLY HOW MY BRAIN WORKS — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 24, 2021

Here's what the user had to say in his tweet:

don’t be mad bc she doesn’t want to befriend you... jealousy is a disease 😷 get well soon! — demisux (@demisxxual) April 24, 2021

Quite a few users also joked about the situation, as can be seen below. Regardless, Pokimane did not appear to be overtly concerned. She also indicated that she can effortlessly make friends with other women.

Notable internet personalities Nicole “Neekolul” Sanchez and Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo also responded to the post, as can be seen below.

:3 oh hi — neekolul (@neekolul) April 24, 2021

Careful they might mute you 👀 — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) April 25, 2021

Mizkif jokingly referred to a recent incident that he shared with Pokimane. He had joked about Pokimane's "real name" during a League of Legends collaboration-stream. Pokimane had later accused Mizkif of “muting” the microphone while calling her a “b***h” and went on a hilarious rant against her fellow streamer.

These were some of the responses from the gamer girls on Twitter:

Image via Pokimane, Twitter

Image via Pokimane, Twitter

A couple of male gamers also tried to make use of the situation and asked Pokimane if they could be friends with her.

Image via Pokimane, Twitter

Image via Pokimane, Twitter

For obvious reasons, the streamer might not be able to fulfill her promise, let alone be friends with every gamer-girl who replied to the tweet.