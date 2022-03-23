Pokimane gets mocked for her outfit, fans compare her to Sykkuno’s stream background

It’s not uncommon for Pokimane to get roasted on her streams, but one of her recent outfits got a hilarious response. The streamer took it in a good spirit and laughed too, and so did the YouTube comments section.

In the clip, the streamer highlighted a particular comment which led to gales of laughter from her. The comment was:

“You dress like Sykkuno’s background on his stream.”

Pokimane gets hilariously roasted for her outfit on stream again

Clip begins at 23:00

This particular comment from her stream chat had her quickly typing into Google, looking up “Sykkuno background,” and one of the main things that popped up were Japanese changing screens. This caused Pokimane to burst into laughter.

While the streamer spent several moments laughing, she went on a brief tirade, though still laughing, about how hard it is for her to pick outfits for the stream.

“I can never experiment with my outfits on stream! Like I really f**king can’t. All of a sudden, it’s ‘You look like a highlighter, you look like a ketchup bottle, you look like a streetlight, you look like a chessboard! You look like Sykkuno’s background!”

Though the streamer did take it well, she did wind up expressing some frustration in trying to experiment with her dressing style for her audience. According to Pokimane, she will get roasted by her audience no matter what she picks.

Social Media agrees with Pokimane’s roast

Poki is well known for her outfit choices, but they all ultimately get roasted. At least, in this case, it was considered to be a unique roast, something different.

If nothing else, this roast for Poki was unique (Image via Pokimane Too/YouTube)

Many of her YouTube commenters agreed that the resemblance was uncanny when it came to looking at Sykkuno’s background and her outfit. One commenter brought up a variety of former roasts, but everyone seemed to agree.

The popular opinion was that this particular roast was spot on (Image via YouTube)

One user suggested Sykkuno start wearing a Gordon Ramsay shirt to match Poki’s background, while others pointed out it’s not a bad thing that she looked that way.

Perhaps Sykkuno will start wearing a Gordon Ramsay shirt in tribute to his friend (Image via YouTube)

Others talked about the streamer dressing that way because, if she’s dressed as his background, she always has Sykkuno’s back, a wholesome comment for a wholesome friendship. Another asked why there were two Sykkuno backgrounds on the screen.

This roast just wound up highlighting the two streamer's friendship (Image via YouTube)

Poki’s outburst also apparently startled her cat, which did not go unnoticed. The cat was napping peacefully until the streamer began ranting about her outfit and being roasted, and several people talked about it.

Even Imane's cat got some love in this particular comment section (Image via YouTube)

While it seems the streamer can never stop being roasted on what she chooses to wear, at least this was a unique one that brought laughter to both the streamer and her viewing audience.

