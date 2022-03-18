Pokimane roasts herself after being called out by chat for her outfit

Imane Anys, commonly known as Pokimane, started 2022 with a bang. From bagging the Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards Night 2022 to getting featured in 'Top 5 female streamers of 2021' Poki has done it all. In the streaming industry, streamers’ biggest adversity is their chat and, more importantly, how much they interact with their viewers.

Recently, as she prepared to start her GTA 5 Roleplay stream, Poki was seen interacting with her viewers in chat as usual. However, this time only to get brutally roasted for her outfit of the day. Poki's outfit of the day was a checked black and gray tube top with the same print cardigan, much similar to a chessboard, which is exactly what was pointed out by her viewers.

While talking to her viewers, Pokimane suddenly noticed a hilarious message in the chat, comparing her outfit to the chessboard. The message that roasted the Legacy Streamer of the Year reads:

"You're dressed like a chessboard lol"

Pokimane reacts on being compared to a chessboard

In the continuous saga of Pokimane vs. trolling, the community recently saw a hilarious encounter in her recent live stream.

Right after jumping into her stream, the Twitch star noticed a message from d4rkdr4gun, who went on to brutally roast the streamer's outfit by comparing it to a chessboard. Reading out the viewer's message out loud, the streamer firmly replied:

"What? I do not look like a chessboard."

However, after a quick google search on Chessboard Images, Pokimane went completely silent as there was this insanely clear similarity. The realization made her completely quiet. Finally, her silence was broken by a message in her chat that quoted a famous line for the American sitcom The Office. Poki went on to read it out loud:

"Corporate needs you to find the difference between these two pictures."

The Office fans must be familiar with this famous meme from the sitcom. However, for those who haven't seen this classic seen yet. Basically, a person is given 2 pictures and asked to find the difference between the two. But they’re actually the same picture.

So, ultimately, there would be no difference between them. The same happened to Pokimane as she failed to spot the difference between her outfit and the chessboard.

Fans toss-up hilarious references to mock the Legacy Streamer 2022

Evidently, even being one of the Top Streamers on the purple platform cannot save streamers from getting brutally roasted by viewers. However, it's definitely one of the most fun parts of a live stream. Interacting with the viewers can prove to be a great boost for all the streamers, even if it means getting compared to a chessboard.

Hopefully, the Twitch sensation will never stop experimenting with her outfits and will continue to interact with her viewers before jumping into the games.

