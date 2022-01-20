Pokimane posts list of all harassment issues she faced this week, says she’s glad JiDion apologized

Pokimane's latest tweet gives a complete rundown of the events of the last few days involving the drama between her and JiDion.

Today Pokimane tweeted about the amount of hate and harassment she's received over the last week, claiming that it's more than what some people are saying. She gave a timeline of events and provided a screenshot of her comments on Instagram, which was filled with people sending hateful words towards her.

pokimane ⚔️ @pokimanelol



so here's a list i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam”so here's a list i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam”so here's a list ⬇️ https://t.co/BUa7oqgRPB

On top of that, she also mentions the Ninja and Jessica Blevins drama that involves JiDion. She writes that after she was showing proof of Ninja's support for JiDion to the internet, she was sent a message by Jessica that they would pursue legal action against her for defamation.

She then reiterates that she has seen JiDion's apology video and is glad that he has told his fans to stop, however, she needed to address that it wasn't just harmless messages that she was getting sent.

pokimane ⚔️ @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

Friends and fans continue to express solidarity with Pokimane

Fans and creators flocked to the tweet to give their support to Poki, showing that she has a supportive fanbase and a close circle of friends.

mac @kxnzis @pokimanelol people are literally obsessed with tearing you down it's embarrassing. someone hate raided you and they have to face the consequences for it. your feelings are valid, and I'm so sorry you're going through this. @pokimanelol people are literally obsessed with tearing you down it's embarrassing. someone hate raided you and they have to face the consequences for it. your feelings are valid, and I'm so sorry you're going through this.

Glub Glub @luvglubglub

If poki has 5 fans, I’m one of them.

If poki has 1 fan, I’m him.

If poki has no fans, I’m not alive.

If the world is against poki, I’m against the world.

Until my last breath I will support poki.

I’d do anything for poki. @pokimanelol If poki has 5 million fans, I’m one of them.If poki has 5 fans, I’m one of them.If poki has 1 fan, I’m him.If poki has no fans, I’m not alive.If the world is against poki, I’m against the world.Until my last breath I will support poki.I’d do anything for poki. @pokimanelol If poki has 5 million fans, I’m one of them. If poki has 5 fans, I’m one of them.If poki has 1 fan, I’m him. If poki has no fans, I’m not alive.If the world is against poki, I’m against the world. Until my last breath I will support poki. I’d do anything for poki.

Jayden @YourPrincess @pokimanelol IT'S MORE THAN JUST L+RATIO. THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN SAYING like- @pokimanelol IT'S MORE THAN JUST L+RATIO. THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN SAYING like-

Scott Smajor @Smajor1995 Some people just hate seeing others succeed @pokimanelol I'm so sorry you're having to deal with this Poki, no one should! It's wild that in 2022 people are still having to deal with this kind of harassment, and that people try justify it 🙄 Keep your head upSome people just hate seeing others succeed @pokimanelol I'm so sorry you're having to deal with this Poki, no one should! It's wild that in 2022 people are still having to deal with this kind of harassment, and that people try justify it 🙄 Keep your head up ❤️ Some people just hate seeing others succeed ❤️

Lauren @MsTeamKK @pokimanelol LET US REMEMBER THE ONLY THING POKI DID TO “BRING THIS ON” WAS STREAM SOME VALORANT.



Being a women in this space is so depressing. Thank you for trying to shed some light on it and I’m so sorry you have to deal with this. LET US REMEMBER THE ONLY THING POKI DID TO “BRING THIS ON” WAS STREAM SOME VALORANT.Being a women in this space is so depressing. Thank you for trying to shed some light on it and I’m so sorry you have to deal with this. @pokimanelol 👏 LET US REMEMBER THE ONLY THING POKI DID TO “BRING THIS ON” WAS STREAM SOME VALORANT. 👏 Being a women in this space is so depressing. Thank you for trying to shed some light on it and I’m so sorry you have to deal with this.

The outpouring of tweets that are showing their support for Poki had small hate threads of their own, where the people that take JiDion's side are continuing to throw insults at the streamer and her fans.

It seems that there are fewer haters than fans in these tweets comments, but that can't be said everywhere else, as Poki mentioned that all of her social media accounts have people that are constantly filling comment sections with hateful words towards her and her fans.

It seems like this might be the last time Pokimane addresses the situation with JiDion, as she wished him to be better in the future and that she hopefuly won't have to speak on this again.

However, the situation with Ninja and his wife Jessica is still developing, as they have not made a statement following the initial messages sent to Poki threatening a lawsuit. So this may be the last time she addresses what JiDion did, but won't be the last time she speaks about the Ninja situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will either Ninja or Poki back down from their statements, or will this case of 'defamation' really go to court? Will Pokimane continue to call out Ninja for his behavior, or will she be intimidated by the threat of lawsuits? These next few days or even hours could give us the answers to these questions.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider