Pokimane hints at a new YouTube channel focused on Vlogging and Lifestyle content

Pokimane already has three YouTube accounts as of now, Pokimane, Pokimane too, and poki ASMR. Lately, she posted on Twitter asking her fans if they would want her to create another account for “vlogging” and “lifestyle content.”
She wanted her fans to decide for her and said that she was feeling undecided on the matter. Needless to say, most fans thought that she should indeed make another YouTube account.
Pokimane hints at a new YouTube channel, asks fans about it
Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female content creators of recent times. The past year or so has been highly controversial for Pokimane, although she recently appears to have moved on from the controversies.
The controversies have hardly affected Pokimane’s YouTube growth. As of now, her main account has garnered more than 6.1 million subscribers on the platform. However, Pokimane does not appear too content with her YouTube presence, as she ended up posting the following on Twitter recently.
Hundreds of people responded to the post, with most of them supporting her suggestion of creating another YouTube account for the said content.
Pokimane said that as a thousand people had replied to her post, she expects them to watch the content on her upcoming channel as well.
Moreover, Valkyrae appeared a bit too excited by the suggestion of Pokimane creating another YouTube account.
Overall, most of Pokimane’s fans supported the idea and said that she should indeed go ahead and create another YouTube account for the said purposes.
Fellow content creators Kyle and Muaaz also got into the act and came up with different reasons why Pokimane should create the new YouTube account.
One particular fan thought that Poki ran the risk of spreading herself “too thin,” which would lead to a less number of fans showing up on individual forums to watch her content.
Regardless, while most people supported the decision, Pokimane has not yet announced any plans of creating such a YouTube account.Published 26 Nov 2020, 17:09 IST