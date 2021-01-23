Pokimane left speechless after getting banned from Mizkif’s chat during live stream

Recently, Imane “Pokimane” Anys couldn’t believe she got banned from Mathew “Mizkif” Rinaudo’s Twitch chat.

Pokimane was looking at Mizkif’s Twitch channel when she began to boast about having a higher “messages per minute” ratio than the American streamer. She also saw a “little people” emoticon that she thought was really cute.

The internet sensation wanted to add the particular emoticon to her own Twitch chat but noticed the emoticon itself was a customized one for Mizkif’s fans.

Just as she said that she would not be able to add the emoticon, Mizkif ended up banning her from his Twitch chat, leading to a hilarious reaction from Pokimane.

Pokimane stunned after getting banned from Mizkif’s Twitch chat

Pokimane was engaging with her viewers when she decided to explore other streamers’ channels. Upon stumbling on Mizkif’s Twitch live channel, which had a live stream scheduled to start pretty soon, the 24-year-old had quite a few interesting things to say.

Image via KAIDO, YouTube

Firstly, she boasted that she had a higher “messages per minute” ratio and appeared genuinely pleased. Moreover, the emoticon that she thought was incredibly cute was a customized fan emote that Mizkif had made available to his viewers.

Image via KAIDO, YouTube

As seen in the video, Pokimane got banned from the Twitch chat immediately after wondering if she could add the emote and was left stunned. She sat there silently with an open jaw and could not believe that Mizkif had just blocked her.

Quite a few fans and viewers thought the incident was hilarious, although Pokimane ended up getting unbanned moments later.

Apparently, Mizkif decided to ban Pokimane as he was not happy with a couple of the jibes that she made about him. However, as seen in the YouTube comments, one of his moderators had mistakenly ended up unbanning her mere moments later.

