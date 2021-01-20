Pokimane posts pictures of herself crying, Twitter hits back with hilarious snaps of their own

When Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently decided to post pictures of her herself crying on Twitter, hordes of fans chipped in with hilarious crying pictures of their own.

Pokimane posted a total of four crying photos of herself from different points of time. The famous content creator explained that she likes to click pictures of herself crying just so that she can look at them later and laugh at them.

Instead of trolling Pokimane, hundreds of fans rushed in with messages of support, while quite a few fans decided to post their own pictures of them crying. This was in addition to some hilarious responses by content creators, who also decided to join in on the fun.

Fans react as Pokimane posts pictures of herself crying

As can be seen in the tweets below, Pokimane posted a total of four pictures of herself crying at different points of time. She explained that she likes clicking such pictures because she can look at them later and laugh at them when she is feeling better. This was in addition to a friendly reminder that things “get better in time.”

pics or it didn't happen — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 19, 2021

Hundreds of fans responded to the post, most of them showing up with messages of support. This was, of course, in addition to quite a few of Pokimane’s “Simp” fans responding with some obviously over-obsessed messages.

When he puts it in the pooper pic.twitter.com/4Rs9qRKn70 — (AOT SPOILERS DONT CLICK). Kayla (@macawcaw123) January 19, 2021

If we were together you’d never be able to do that. Cause 1. I’d never make you cry and 2. If you did from someone else I’d be licking it off so you’d only be able to capture a picture of the back of my head. — MosBallin (@mosballin) January 19, 2021

While most fans supported their favorite streamer, quite a few fellow content creators also showed up with some hilarious responses to Pokimane’s post. Others decided to “rate” Pokimane's photos and had quite a few interesting things to say.

I would also cry if I looked like this without makeup pic.twitter.com/vtfx4VHt1m — Robert (@Roby9421) January 19, 2021

ahahaaaa i do that 😎 pic.twitter.com/fcEsoTuPqU — maia (@mxmtoon) January 19, 2021

Pokimane has, over the past few months, been streaming Among Us with her group of content creators/friends and appears to have moved on from the controversies of her past. She recently passed the 7 million followers mark on Twitch, and looks set to grow continuously over the coming months.