Pokimane reacts to an odd search showing up on fellow streamer’s browser

The following article sheds light on a throwback incident when Imane “Pokimane” Anys reacted to a fellow streamer’s embarrassing google search history.

Omar “Masterfiend” is a League of Legends Twitch streamer who currently has around 50.5k followers on the platform. During an April 2021 stream, he told his fans that he had been a Pokimane subscriber for “77 months” due to a "bug."

Masterfiend claimed that he gets gifted a “Pokimane subscription” on Twitch every month. Regardless, as the streamer tried to open Pokimane’s Twitch page, a pornographic website popped up as part of his browser's search history.

Pokimane reacts to fellow Twitch streamer’s hilarious browser history

Masterfiend told his fans during the April live stream that he had been gifted Pokimane subscriptions for quite some time. However, his fans found it hard to believe that the streamer had been a gifted subscriber for 77 straight months. For one reason or another, Masterfiend decided to open Pokimane’s Twitch page.

However, as he typed the letter “p” in his browser’s search box, a popular pornographic site came up. The streamer immediately realized his mistake, and commented the following:

“Wait, why did I close it? Ohh that was really stupid what I just did. Oh my god!”

The hilarious incident led to multiple Reddit and YouTube posts, with Pokimane herself stumbling upon the clip later. Masterfiend also posted on Twitter after the stream apologizing to Pokimane:

going live, practicing for league twitch rivals by playing Among Us



also sorry @pokimanelol https://t.co/0kHEpj4Z7o pic.twitter.com/GrrwAxPfxZ — Omar (@Masterfiends) April 8, 2021

During another April Pokimane live stream, the streamer told her viewers that she wanted to show them the above clip.

“I was really confused. I guess he has been subbed to me for 77 months, and he goes “nah, I have been gifted every single month.” Did you catch it? Don’t worry, there is a slo-mo feature. We can slow it down for everybody that missed that!”

Pokimane went on to play the video at a reduced speed, allowing her viewers to notice Masterfiend’s search history. The streamer herself burst into laughter, and claimed that Masterfiend was stupid for looking up those kinds of websites on his native browser:

“To be honest, what he did there isn’t stupid. What is stupid is to even look at websites like that on your native browser. Like have you heard of incognito? Heard of a phone? Laptop? Or fap-top, as some people know it? What? It’s 2021, but now he knows for sure.”

As it turns out, Masterfiend later got “exposed” for lying about being a “gifted Pokimane sub.” The streamer mistakenly let his viewers see that he was a “tier 1” Pokimane subscriber and hilariously tried to cover it up. Masterfiend “later” claimed that he did not “remember” buying the subscription.

