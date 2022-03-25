Pokimane plays along with viral tweet announcing her as Mexico's new president

Pokimane hilariously reacted to a viral tweet claiming she was the next president of Mexico.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over nine million followers on Twitch and millions more across her other platforms, making her one of the top internet celebrities across the internet.

She streams a variety of content to her audience, usually playing whatever game is popular or was just released to capitalize on its popularity.

One of the many social media accounts that she uses very often is Twitter, where she posts photos of herself and her friends, announces when she's going live, and whatever else is on her mind.

Pokimane jests with viral tweet

One of her latest posts was regarding a tweet that was making its way around the internet, which was posted by an automated account that randomly mixes two topics into a tweet. The randomly generated tweet she reacted to was an image of Poki and Mexico's flag with the caption,

"Pokimane has become President of Mexico!"

Poki reacted to the post by simply saying thank you in Spanish and attempting to play along with the joke.

Fans react to the "news" of Pokimane becoming President of Mexico

One of the first replies made was posted by the account "Explaining Pokimane," which is a fan-run account that replies to every tweet Poki makes with a summary and added context if needed. The account made their reply in Spanish, stating that the streamer was accepting the office of President for the country of Mexico.

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki @pokimanelol @TheAnything_Bot Poki está diciendo “gracias” ya que ha sido nombrada como presidenta de México @pokimanelol @TheAnything_Bot Poki está diciendo “gracias” ya que ha sido nombrada como presidenta de México

"Poki is saying "thank you" as she has been appointed as president of Mexico."

The account then left another reply, joking that they'd been preparing for the day that they'd be able to use their Spanish-speaking skills. However, another person claimed they just used Google Translate.

This then prompted the fan account to reply again in Spanish, saying that Spanish is their first language and adding that making any other assumptions is wrong.

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki @Jaws_vT @pokimanelol @TheAnything_Bot Loco, el español es mi primer idioma xd, que sea medio tonto para escribir es otra cosa @Jaws_vT @pokimanelol @TheAnything_Bot Loco, el español es mi primer idioma xd, que sea medio tonto para escribir es otra cosa

"Idiot, Spanish is my first language, being kind of dumb to write something else."

Many fans left their jokes about the "announcement," with some claiming that she would be much better at the job than their current president.

Fer @Fern_thequeen @pokimanelol @TheAnything_Bot Honestly, this would be better than the current administration @pokimanelol @TheAnything_Bot Honestly, this would be better than the current administration

With fans showing their support for the "news," perhaps one day, a streamer with an audience large enough will end up in a position of power.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul