Pokimane responds to xQc's hilarious reaction of her admitting crush on Adept

During Ludwig Ahgren’s Twitch version of the “Newlyweds” game, Felix “xQc” Lengyel said that Imane “Pokimane” Anys is the most attractive streamer on the internet.

Considering xQc and Pokimane are two of the most popular Twitch streamers, the clip went viral, and Pokimane herself reacted to it. She, in turn, claimed that she has a crush on xQc’s long-term roommate and girlfriend Sam “Adepththebest.”

I felt bad watching so many people trying to map a timeline from when we went from roommates to dating LUL — adept. (@adeptthebest) March 30, 2021

However, xQc reacted to Pokimane’s reaction to the initial clip in a hilarious manner. He pretended to have only partly heard the clip, and concluded that Pokimane was calling him “handsome.”

In response, Pokimane accused xQc of pre-watching the clip before the stream and said that the exchange had proven to be “fun.”

Pokimane reacts to xQc's hilarious response

The funny exchange between the two streamers began when xQc claimed Pokimane was the most attractive streamer on the internet. He was asked to exclude himself and his girlfriend, Adept, who thought he would end up choosing Alinity.

Happy birthday to rank1 roommate :) very old picture but nice pic.twitter.com/zthRmgTsb0 — xQc (@xQc) March 4, 2019

When Pokimane saw the clip, she burst into laughter after being caught off-guard:

“Sorry, that’s not what I thought was gonna happen. I thought it was gonna be a tier-3 joke. That’s what the title said. I will say, I am flattered honestly, that’s very nice, thanks. There are so many hot people on this site, they even said it doesn’t have to be a girl. The reason I am so flushed is that I have a crush on his “roommate” Adept.”

By her own admission, Pokimane was flushed due to her crush on Adept. However, xQc had evidently watched the reaction clip before talking about it during his live stream. He decided to pause the clip right before Pokimane talked about having a crush on his girlfriend.

xQc said the following after pausing the video:

“Um yeah I get it, I am handsome. I get it. We are not gonna watch the rest of the clip because I got what I needed, from the clip, and umm, we can move on. I know what she is saying, and we can just move on.”

Needless to say, Pokimane burst into laughter when she saw xQc’s reaction. She claimed that he had pre-watched the clip before the stream, as most other streamers tend to do:

“Well Oscar-ed, well-acted, well everything, good job! Pre-watching clips before watching them on stream, as we all do and should. But this has been a pretty fun back and forth with xQc. Good times, good times.”

Fans of both streamers will be happy with the hilarious exchange. While xQc admitted that he thinks Pokimane is the most attractive streamer on the internet, she responded by claiming to have a crush on Adept instead.