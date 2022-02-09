"Who would have thought!": The internet reacts to Pokimane's Twitch re-signing and car giveaway

Pokimane announced that she'll be giving away a car after teasing a potential streaming platform switch from Twitch.

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is a Twitch streamer who plays a variety of games and is apart of the streamer orginazation Offline TV (OTV). She regularly collaborates with other OTV members like Lilypichu, Sykunno, and Disguised Toast.

She has recently been in some drama with Ninja over alleged defamation, and has been sent a large amount of hate over the situation.

She recently stated that her Twitch contract had expired, giving her a chance to move to another competing platform if she chose to do so. She teased that the next chapter of her streaming career would be announced on February 8, leaving fans in anticipation over where she would be moving to.

after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i'll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

The internet reacts to Pokimane's Twitch announcement and car giveaway

On the promised day of the "next chapter," Pokimane ended up announcing that she'll be staying with Twitch as a platform and will be giving away a car to celebrate. Instead of choosing between a red or purple car, she'll be giving one away, referencing Ludwig's YouTube streaming announcement video.

instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I'M GIVING ONE AWAY 😎and as always, twitch.tv/pokimane 💜

Fellow streamers and friends gave their reactions to the announcement, including Twitch's Twitter account.

Sydney🔮 @Sydeon @pokimanelol Leave it to Miss Pokimane to give away a Tesla like hello??? Love it @pokimanelol Leave it to Miss Pokimane to give away a Tesla like hello??? Love it

aria @AriaSaki @pokimanelol GIVE IT TO ME I'LL DRIVE US EVERYWHERE @pokimanelol GIVE IT TO ME I'LL DRIVE US EVERYWHERE 👋😩

Fans on Twitter jokingly showed off pictures of destroyed cars to express how they needed a new one, with some even using the same photos to drive home the point that these were jokes.

ike @ike_0505 @pokimanelol Could really use a new car right now @pokimanelol Could really use a new car right now 💔😿 https://t.co/nqWUe6wtHq

Terivent @Teriventt @pokimanelol wow perfect timing, while i was reading your tweet while drinking and driving i crashed my car.... i need to win this giveaway, its perfect timing.... 🥺 @pokimanelol wow perfect timing, while i was reading your tweet while drinking and driving i crashed my car.... i need to win this giveaway, its perfect timing.... 🥺 https://t.co/bdEop7Oe2F

Simply @s1mply @pokimanelol what a coincidence! i woke up and my car just looked like this @pokimanelol what a coincidence! i woke up and my car just looked like this https://t.co/CmqL4iprFm

Some members of the subreddit r/LivestreamFail shared that they weren't shocked by the news that she was staying with Twitch, saying that this was just to bring more attention to herself.

It seems the LSF community saw this coming, and are unimpressed by the "announcement," while the Twitter community is more focused on the car giveaway. The dichotomy between the users on the two media platforms is very easy to see, making it very clear which user-base holds what opinion.

LSF seems to be more tired of hearing about her after the large string of drama surrounding her just a short while ago, while Twitter has a majority of fans commenting on the tweet.

While the announcement was widely expected to be a continuation of her Twitch residency, it seems most are pleasantly shocked by the car giveaway.

