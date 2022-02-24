Pokimane reveals details of her Tesla car giveaway on Twitter

Pokimane took to Twitter today to reveal the details of her previously announced Tesla car giveaway.
She is one of the biggest names on Twitch, but the 25-year-old teased that she may move to another streaming platform at the end of January. With this announcement, fans speculated what her choice of platform could be, with many saying that the internet star could potentially move to YouTube as Ludwig did.
Poki announced her re-signing with Twitch and said she would give a car away to celebrate instead of "changing cars," as Ludwig did for his announcement video. Today, the Canadian tweeted out the details about the giveaway and shared a document of the rules and conditions for the giveaway.
Poki also shared that she would be giving money to the winner to help pay for the taxes on the vehicle.
Fans react to Pokimane's giveaway and its rules
Many fans have flocked to join the giveaway, creating an abundance of tweets using #PokiCar and #sweepstakes. However, some noticed a specific rule in the linked document, which clarified that only US citizens could win the vehicle.
"The Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 (except Alabama and Nebraska 19 and 21 in Mississippi) years of age or older as of date of entry."
Many international fans shared their disappointment at not being eligible to win the giveaway.
Other followers were surprised at the amount of money needed to pay for taxes on the vehicle, citing the maximum amount that can be paid in the document.
"Includes cash awarded, in the form of a check, to assist with tax offset, to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion based on winner's actual tax bracket, up to a maximum amount of $33,000.00."
Other fans expressed their appreciation for the streamer and her generosity towards her audience.
With the sheer amount of fans already leaving their entries via tweets, this sweepstakes may have hundreds of thousands of entries by the time Pokimane draws the winner.