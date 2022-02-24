Pokimane reveals details of her Tesla car giveaway on Twitter

Pokimane took to Twitter today to reveal the details of her previously announced Tesla car giveaway.

She is one of the biggest names on Twitch, but the 25-year-old teased that she may move to another streaming platform at the end of January. With this announcement, fans speculated what her choice of platform could be, with many saying that the internet star could potentially move to YouTube as Ludwig did.

Poki announced her re-signing with Twitch and said she would give a car away to celebrate instead of "changing cars," as Ludwig did for his announcement video. Today, the Canadian tweeted out the details about the giveaway and shared a document of the rules and conditions for the giveaway.

Poki also shared that she would be giving money to the winner to help pay for the taxes on the vehicle.

pokimane @pokimanelol



retweet + follow

CAR GIVEAWAY 🥰 you could win a brand new TESLA! retweet + follow comment #PokiCar #sweepstakes

pokimane @pokimanelol



rules & details here! good luck

i added up to $33,000 additional cash to help with the winner's taxes :) rules & details here! good luck

Fans react to Pokimane's giveaway and its rules

Many fans have flocked to join the giveaway, creating an abundance of tweets using #PokiCar and #sweepstakes. However, some noticed a specific rule in the linked document, which clarified that only US citizens could win the vehicle.

"The Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 (except Alabama and Nebraska 19 and 21 in Mississippi) years of age or older as of date of entry."

Many international fans shared their disappointment at not being eligible to win the giveaway.

D2B48C @itsD2B48C Got it. @pokimanelol No love for your fans in the rest of the world?Got it. @pokimanelol No love for your fans in the rest of the world? 💔 Got it. https://t.co/dgTxDANjHS

Meha Taredi @MTaredi @roulekmer @pokimanelol It's ok the US people need it more. In Europe we walk or bike anyway and it would fall off of the Earth in Australia. I don't have anything funny for the other continents. @roulekmer @pokimanelol It's ok the US people need it more. In Europe we walk or bike anyway and it would fall off of the Earth in Australia. I don't have anything funny for the other continents.

Other followers were surprised at the amount of money needed to pay for taxes on the vehicle, citing the maximum amount that can be paid in the document.

"Includes cash awarded, in the form of a check, to assist with tax offset, to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion based on winner's actual tax bracket, up to a maximum amount of $33,000.00."

rclutch13 @rclutch13 @pokimanelol If you win the car you have to pay $33,000 in taxes??? Damn!!! Anybody else find that crazy ??? Anybody know more about this. Doesn’t that mean that car is worth $70,000 or so or am I wrong about that? @pokimanelol If you win the car you have to pay $33,000 in taxes??? Damn!!! Anybody else find that crazy ??? Anybody know more about this. Doesn’t that mean that car is worth $70,000 or so or am I wrong about that?

TrapStoner @omw2there @rclutch13 @pokimanelol So basically the government is like... Oh someone is giving you an 86k car? well you gotta give 33k to us because why not amirite? @rclutch13 @pokimanelol So basically the government is like... Oh someone is giving you an 86k car? well you gotta give 33k to us because why not amirite?

Idiot @IdiotLikesCoal @pokimanelol brilliant, help them with their taxes by giving them more taxable money to put them into an even bigger tax bracket ?????? @pokimanelol brilliant, help them with their taxes by giving them more taxable money to put them into an even bigger tax bracket ??????

ruti @rataruti @pokimanelol I was actually gonna ask about whi pays the taxes… thats how u know we’re adulting @pokimanelol I was actually gonna ask about whi pays the taxes… thats how u know we’re adulting 😞

Other fans expressed their appreciation for the streamer and her generosity towards her audience.

scaruki 💫 @scaruki @pokimanelol you are an actual queen wtff use me as a foot cushion anytimw @pokimanelol you are an actual queen wtff use me as a foot cushion anytimw

Edith @ourluvlasts @pokimanelol This just shows how big of a heart you have. You’re awesome @pokimanelol This just shows how big of a heart you have. You’re awesome

With the sheer amount of fans already leaving their entries via tweets, this sweepstakes may have hundreds of thousands of entries by the time Pokimane draws the winner.

