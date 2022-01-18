Who is Jessica Blevins? Pokimane reveals a threatening message she received from Belvins

Jessica Blevins, manager and spouse of streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, has been involved in a drama with popular streamer Imane "Pokimane' Anys.

During a recent livestream, Pokimane expressed that she was baffled to receive messages from Jessica Blevins after the former's tangle with streamer JiDion "Jidionpremium" Adams regarding harassment on Twitch.

Belvins sent Pokimane a direct message on Twitter to clear her husband's name. The situation has escalated quite a bit since, with the former even threatening legal action.

Who is Jessica Blevins?

Jessica Blevins is the spouse of Ninja, once the top streamer on Twitch. She is also the driving force behind Team Ninja, where she oversees over 15 employees.

She and Ninja met at a Halo tournament in 2010. It was not until a few years later that they started dating and eventually married. Jessica handles public relations personnel, editors, social media managers, and assistants on behalf of Team Ninja.

Jessica has gained a significant online following of her own. He has amassed over 600k followers on Twitch. She has over a million followers on her Instagram and over 570k Twitter followers.

Jessica also streams on Twitch from time to time. She started streaming when she began dating the well-known streamer. She also started handling business emails and pitching her then-boyfriend to potential sponsors, which has become a significant revenue source for Ninja.

She also seems to be the biggest supporter of her spouse. She has been vocal and supportive of Ninja during many turbulent times throughout his streaming career, including several controversies. The most recent example is Ninja's involvement in the JiDion-Pokimane saga.

Pokimane called out Ninja for supporting JiDion after he sent his followers to troll the streamer and her viewers in her Twitch chat. When JiDion's supporters flocked to Ninja's chat, he claimed that he'd get in contact with his Twitch representative to see if he could help. Pokimane didn't like the fact that he showed support to her harasser.

The matter soon escalated. Jessica reached out to her as Ninja's manager to try and explain their stance. She told Pokimane that Ninja and Jessica don't condone hateful attacks but hold no responsibility and will not publicly apologize for it. Pokimane was not amused by it and shared her thoughts publicly.

This led to Jessica reaching out to Pokimane again. However, she threatened to take legal action if Pokimane continued to "actively bring harassment" to them.

