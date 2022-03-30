Pokimane's latest YouTube video on the Oscars slap flagged as non-advertiser friendly, fans left confused

Pokimane's latest video on YouTube covering the recent Oscars slap drama has been flagged as "non-advertiser friendly" by the site, raising questions amongst fans.
Pokimane is one of the most famous streamers online, with millions of fans across each of her social media accounts. She's considered one of the top women in content creation alongside popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae.
Today, she released a video reacting to the viral moment from the 2022 Oscars, where actor Will Smith slapped fellow actor Chris Rock on live television, before proceeding to scream at him afterwards. The moment was shocking to many, especially since Will Smith has been known to many as an amicable person.
Streamers, YouTubers, and even TikTokers shared their reactions to the moment, with many divided on whether the slap was warranted or not. Many made jokes about the situation as well, using the still image of the slap as a meme format.
Poki gave her take on the moment by releasing a short video of her reaction to the clip.
Pokimane's video gets flagged
Over half a day later, Poki took to Twitter to announce that her video was flagged as "non-advertiser friendly," meaning there will be little to no ads that will play on the clip. In the tweet, she shares photos of other videos covering the same topic that are fully monetized with ads, questioning why only hers seems to be flagged.
Many fellow creators and fans responded to Poki, claiming they can help her with the issue since they have experience with it, and asking her to reach out to them if she needs help.
Many fans left comments theorizing ways to help fix the issue, with some saying she was just unlucky and should attempt to reupload the video.
However, not everyone was quick to try and help the streamer with the issue, as many asked why they should care since she makes a lot of money already.
While it seems divided among Twitter users on whether they should care about the situation or not, it's possible that Pokimane doesn't want to incite a discussion about her video, but instead wants to bring attention to the inconsistencies with YouTube's flagging system.
Either way, her issue is sure to be fixed within hours, but how long will it take for YouTube to fix the overall problem?