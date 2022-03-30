Pokimane's latest YouTube video on the Oscars slap flagged as non-advertiser friendly, fans left confused

Pokimane's latest video on YouTube covering the recent Oscars slap drama has been flagged as "non-advertiser friendly" by the site, raising questions amongst fans.

Pokimane is one of the most famous streamers online, with millions of fans across each of her social media accounts. She's considered one of the top women in content creation alongside popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae.

Today, she released a video reacting to the viral moment from the 2022 Oscars, where actor Will Smith slapped fellow actor Chris Rock on live television, before proceeding to scream at him afterwards. The moment was shocking to many, especially since Will Smith has been known to many as an amicable person.

Streamers, YouTubers, and even TikTokers shared their reactions to the moment, with many divided on whether the slap was warranted or not. Many made jokes about the situation as well, using the still image of the slap as a meme format.

Poki gave her take on the moment by releasing a short video of her reaction to the clip.

Pokimane's video gets flagged

Over half a day later, Poki took to Twitter to announce that her video was flagged as "non-advertiser friendly," meaning there will be little to no ads that will play on the clip. In the tweet, she shares photos of other videos covering the same topic that are fully monetized with ads, questioning why only hers seems to be flagged.

pokimane @pokimanelol



anyone have any idea why?

@YouTube my video was flagged as non-advertiser friendly, even though there’s lots of videos with millions of views that talk about this topic w/ ads :(anyone have any idea why? @YouTube Creators my video was flagged as non-advertiser friendly, even though there’s lots of videos with millions of views that talk about this topic w/ ads :(anyone have any idea why? @YouTube @YouTubeCreators https://t.co/cOKN1YnB2n

Many fellow creators and fans responded to Poki, claiming they can help her with the issue since they have experience with it, and asking her to reach out to them if she needs help.

Daily Dose @ddofinternet



“Let’s just say.... I know a guy”



Let me know if you need help. @pokimanelol *Italian accent*“Let’s just say.... I know a guy”Let me know if you need help. @pokimanelol *Italian accent*“Let’s just say.... I know a guy”Let me know if you need help.

darkle @YTDarkle @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators Dm me, I can help you with this issue! I have had to deal with this before @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators Dm me, I can help you with this issue! I have had to deal with this before😉

shbz @shbzz @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators Pls dm me i can help resolve your issue asap @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators Pls dm me i can help resolve your issue asap

Many fans left comments theorizing ways to help fix the issue, with some saying she was just unlucky and should attempt to reupload the video.

Talia Mar @TaliaMar @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators I’ve had this, re uploaded the same video and then not had the same strike/ad rules be applied - honestly none of it makes sense @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators I’ve had this, re uploaded the same video and then not had the same strike/ad rules be applied - honestly none of it makes sense

Andreas @Otriggad @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators Either people are mass reporting or you got "unlucky" with a manual review. But your video has the slap in the first 3 secs. The other vids show it after 30 seconds or more. Just like with profanity I'd imagine the first 30 secs weigh heavier for ads. Also Ozzy has no ads for me @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators Either people are mass reporting or you got "unlucky" with a manual review. But your video has the slap in the first 3 secs. The other vids show it after 30 seconds or more. Just like with profanity I'd imagine the first 30 secs weigh heavier for ads. Also Ozzy has no ads for me

swell @editswell @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators It's been wrongfully picked up and autoflagged by their AI, the terms say it'll autoflag and age restrict thumbnails that 'depict violent imagery as the focal point of the thumbnail', but as this wouldn't really warrant that I would use the 24/7 creator support chat partners have @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators It's been wrongfully picked up and autoflagged by their AI, the terms say it'll autoflag and age restrict thumbnails that 'depict violent imagery as the focal point of the thumbnail', but as this wouldn't really warrant that I would use the 24/7 creator support chat partners have https://t.co/GEGJeASgN5

ART @Arthium @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators Just upload like 5 of the same video and request them to get checked and upload the first one that gets greenlit 5Head STREET SMART STREET WISE, HATERS COULDNT SEE ME WITH 3 EYES @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators Just upload like 5 of the same video and request them to get checked and upload the first one that gets greenlit 5Head STREET SMART STREET WISE, HATERS COULDNT SEE ME WITH 3 EYES

However, not everyone was quick to try and help the streamer with the issue, as many asked why they should care since she makes a lot of money already.

SlinkDiamond13 @SlinkDiamond1 @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators U make enough money I think u can last without money for a day @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators U make enough money I think u can last without money for a day

“ @icedoutdigivice @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTube Creators Why does it matter? You already make a sufficient amount of money as is, one flagged video shouldnt really hurt lol it is really weird that yours got flagged though @pokimanelol @YouTube @YouTubeCreators Why does it matter? You already make a sufficient amount of money as is, one flagged video shouldnt really hurt lol it is really weird that yours got flagged though

While it seems divided among Twitter users on whether they should care about the situation or not, it's possible that Pokimane doesn't want to incite a discussion about her video, but instead wants to bring attention to the inconsistencies with YouTube's flagging system.

Either way, her issue is sure to be fixed within hours, but how long will it take for YouTube to fix the overall problem?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul