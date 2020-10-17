Pokimane's lip injury has 'simps' losing their mind, and the internet can't get enough of it

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the top streamers in the world today, and has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms.

The Moroccan-born star rose through the ranks to become one of the most renowned and popular faces in the streaming industry, as her gameplay/ reaction videos, along with her interactions with fans, ended up winning hearts globally.

Despite her popularity, Pokimane is no stranger to controversy, as the major complaints which her detractors have against her revolve around her perceived lack of wholesome content, and the problem of her borderline toxic fanbase, who are commonly referred to as 'simps'.

happy simp day 🥰💘 — spookimane👻 (@pokimanelol) February 14, 2020

The word simp has come to denote a derogatory term used to describe men who tend to take their affection to uncomfortable levels, so much so that it comes across as desperate, and in dire need of some kind of romantic attention. Moreover, the fact that they elevate the object of their affection, i.e Pokimane, to an incredibly high pedestal, is often what makes them the source of ridicule in the online community.

Poki 3 tier subs are probably the most toxic people on the internet! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 27, 2020

While there have been numerous instances of Pokimane fans 'simping' over their 'queen', a recent incident, where she shared a story of how she sustained a lip injury, revealed the hilarious, yet worrisome, side of toxic simp culture.

Pokimane gets 'injured'- Simps come to her rescue

Advertisement

While the title of the video reads 'Robot Dog got his revenge on Pokimane', which is a reference to the Offline TV Robot Dog, she does not explicitly imply that her injury was a result of the dog, as the clip begins with her revealing her split lip:

"I don't know if you guys can see but someone hit me in the face , accidentally so hard, that it busted my upper lip a little bit. You see that, that shit is bleeding.....this is my battle scar"

On hearing this, her chat is immediately bombarded with tons of queries asking her if she is alright, and who indeed was behind her injury. But there was one comment where a user remained unfazed by Pokimane's story and simply wanted to 'express his love for her.'

Check out the comment, which ended up stealing the show:

Image Credits: ninocentx/ YouTube

In the comment, one particular simp refers to Pokimane as his queen and declares that he loves her 'to the moon and back'.

Check out some of the responses, as the internet had a field day reacting to similar comments by Pokimane fans, which stand out as a prime example of simp culture in today's era of streaming:

Image Credits: YouTube

Image Credits: YouTube

Image Credits: Youtube

Advertisement