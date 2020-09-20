It is no secret that Pokimane has a way of always being in the limelight. Since the beginning of the year, the streamer has been involved in a number of controversies that have made her one of the most talked-about internet personalities around.

Recently, she had taken a month-long break from social media. However, that did not stop people from talking about her as they blamed her for Leafy’s ban from YouTube.

Regardless, since her return, Pokimane has received an more than average response from her fans and has continued streaming, albeit with some minor changes. She recently even announced that she will begin streaming as a ‘Vtuber’ and showed off her new digital avatar.

Pokimane recently posted a throwback photograph of herself from back in 2015. Needless to say, people on the internet rushed to give their reactions.

Pokimane's throwback selfie from 2015 is breaking the internet

Yesterday, ie. September 19th, Pokimane posted the following photo on her Twitter wall. As you can see, it is a rather old picture in which she looks far younger.

baby poki from 2015 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UmEsj0TCM0 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 19, 2020

Quite a few fans replied to the post while some posted their own ‘throwback photographs’. However, according to Pokimane, there wasn’t a lot of difference in how one of her fans looked, compared to his old photograph.

Another fan thought he hadn’t changed much, compared to a throwback photo.

Others wanted clarification on where exactly the photograph was clicked. Thankfully, Pokimane was on hand to tell the fan.

Others simply wanted to compliment Pokimane for being beautiful. However, they ended up being called a ‘simp’, which is no surprise, considering the person’s user name.

Some wanted to know how old she was when the photo was clicked while others simply wanted to make fun of people.

One particular fan couldn’t take stock of how long it has been since 2015 and ended up posting the following.

There were also a couple of fans who could not believe how little Pokimane looked and thought that she had used a baby filter for the photograph.

Regardless, the number of people who reacted to the picture and the overall response suggests that Pokimane is well and truly back!