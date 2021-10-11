Pokimane slams Shane Dawson’s return to YouTube as “disingenuous”

Twitch sensation Imane “Pokimane” Anys shared her two cents on Shane Dawson’s return to YouTube and deemed it problematic. The star streamer was also critical of his apology and revealed how “it just sends disingenuous vibes.”

Shane Dawson came under the microscope in 2020 after controversial comments from his past resurfaced online. The 33-year-old streamer took a long hiatus before announcing his comeback on the red platform on October 7, 2021.

Sadly for any remaining fans of his, Pokimane seemed rather critical of his return and revealed how Shane’s apology didn’t sound genuine.

Pokimane unimpressed with Shane Dawson’s apology

During one of her most recent streams, Pokimane reiterated how she wasn’t buying the American streamer’s apology:

“Like, if you really care about something, like, ‘hey, I want to come back. I want to apologize seriously, and I want people to know how aware I am of the sh**ty things that I did’… When someone’s serious, they look like they feel bad. They say at length what they did wrong. That’s how you really do it.”

Shane kept dabbling between a few topics while apologizing, which really irked the OfflineTV streamer.

Pokimane also lashed out at the controversial streamer for glorifying his past shenanigans, implying that he isn’t really sorry for what he did.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old disapproved of Shane’s explanation for taking a break from streaming:

“If you’re going to go off the internet for like two years, specifically because of you being canceled. When you come back, and it’s your first video back, I think you need to acknowledge what you did. And in acknowledging what you’ve done wrong, you need to say that you’re sorry, to showcase that you’re genuinely sorry.”

Pokimane concluded her stream by revealing how Shane is unsure whether people should be mad at him.

The Canadian also reiterated how his lack of a transparent apology made him come off as a dubious person.

Pokimane stated how Shane Dawson needs to go about things as he genuinely feels. If the streamer thinks he didn’t do anything wrong and viewers are mad at him for no reason, so be it.

But pretending to care about what others think of you and not acting that way makes him look disingenuous, which isn’t a good look now that he’s back.

