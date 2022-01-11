"You good?": Pokimane, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs, and more react to Disguised Toast's ban from Twitch

Earlier today, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang was hit with the ban hammer from Twitch after continuously streaming anime on his channel for the past few weeks.
Upon news of his fate spreading, Wang's friends, followers, and critics tweeted about the same. While some took the situation light-heartedly, making jokes about it, others did not share a similar sentiment.
Wang's ban comes shortly after that of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, whose suspension was lifted earlier this week.
Interestingly enough, Pokimane's ban was handed to her after she streamed Avatar: The Last Airbender, which Wang had done several weeks earlier than her. However, he seemingly was able to escape any sort of punishment, until now.
Disguised Toast's mentions flooded with jokes and criticism alike
Following the announcement of his ban, Disguised Toast made a tweet on his personal Twitter account, joking about the situation.
At the time his ban was handed to him, the Twitch streamer had been watching the last episode of the 2006 anime Death Note, having streamed the rest of it over the past few days.
Several high-profile content creators, such as Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Karl Jacobs also made comments on the situation.
Not everyone was in the mood to joke around, however. Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell, who had been warning streamers about continuously pushing the boundaries for DMCA, sarcastically congratulated Wang. Other content creators and viewers also voiced their criticism of the OfflineTV member.
One streamer in particular felt the repurcussions of Disguised Toast's ban. Felix "xQc" Lengyel happened to be live when the news broke, his Twitch chat informing him of the same.
After seeing Disguised Toast's channel disappear from Twitch and confirming the news, xQc yelled "abort," stating,
"This is fine, but the other thing is not fine."
At the time of Wang's ban, xQc had been watching MasterChef US on stream. He had also recently started binging Hunter X Hunter with his followers. His statement was a reference to how watching MasterChef US would be "fine," but watching Hunter X Hunter, "the other thing," wouldn't be possible anymore.
Opinions on the overall situation regarding streaming copyrighted content are split. While the consensus seems to be that streamers are pushing boundaries altogether, the split occurs in whether people seem to think it's a good idea or not.