"You good?": Pokimane, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs, and more react to Disguised Toast's ban from Twitch

Earlier today, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang was hit with the ban hammer from Twitch after continuously streaming anime on his channel for the past few weeks.

Upon news of his fate spreading, Wang's friends, followers, and critics tweeted about the same. While some took the situation light-heartedly, making jokes about it, others did not share a similar sentiment.

Wang's ban comes shortly after that of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, whose suspension was lifted earlier this week.

Interestingly enough, Pokimane's ban was handed to her after she streamed Avatar: The Last Airbender, which Wang had done several weeks earlier than her. However, he seemingly was able to escape any sort of punishment, until now.

Disguised Toast's mentions flooded with jokes and criticism alike

Toast @DisguisedToast they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh

Following the announcement of his ban, Disguised Toast made a tweet on his personal Twitter account, joking about the situation.

At the time his ban was handed to him, the Twitch streamer had been watching the last episode of the 2006 anime Death Note, having streamed the rest of it over the past few days.

Several high-profile content creators, such as Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Karl Jacobs also made comments on the situation.

hJune @h7une @DisguisedToast Twitch should've banned you right as you finish Episode 25 of Deathnote, that series is not worth watching after that @DisguisedToast Twitch should've banned you right as you finish Episode 25 of Deathnote, that series is not worth watching after that

Peter Park @peterparkTV Is now a bad time to start streaming one piece Is now a bad time to start streaming one piece

Not everyone was in the mood to joke around, however. Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell, who had been warning streamers about continuously pushing the boundaries for DMCA, sarcastically congratulated Wang. Other content creators and viewers also voiced their criticism of the OfflineTV member.

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage



Congrats to



Now let's go to the judges to see if it was a real DMCA or another fake... Judges? Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage That realization when you figure out that the top streamers are making actual content by racing each other to meaningful repercussions via their reaction content.



It's like some kinda of uber meta-content that is too crazy for us mere viewers to understand. That realization when you figure out that the top streamers are making actual content by racing each other to meaningful repercussions via their reaction content. It's like some kinda of uber meta-content that is too crazy for us mere viewers to understand. https://t.co/n4ynxiy0y7 Nevermind, race is over.Congrats to @DisguisedToast Now let's go to the judges to see if it was a real DMCA or another fake... Judges? twitter.com/CohhCarnage/st… Nevermind, race is over.Congrats to @DisguisedToast!Now let's go to the judges to see if it was a real DMCA or another fake... Judges? twitter.com/CohhCarnage/st…

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Hot take: if you blatantly break DMCA or copyright rules on Twitch for hours on end you deserve more than a 48 hour suspension Hot take: if you blatantly break DMCA or copyright rules on Twitch for hours on end you deserve more than a 48 hour suspension

XSET JaredFPS @JaredFPS @JakeSucky Aren’t the streamers they banned, paid contracted twitch partners? Surely someone would of told them not to do that? @JakeSucky Aren’t the streamers they banned, paid contracted twitch partners? Surely someone would of told them not to do that?

Ghost Forpz @forpzy @JakeSucky this is true Twitch is gonna end up shutting down since people don’t care abt the bans and continue doing it @JakeSucky this is true Twitch is gonna end up shutting down since people don’t care abt the bans and continue doing it

Anoki @xAnoki @StreamerBans @DisguisedToast Everyone joking about getting hit with a DMCA strike for something the streamer knew full well they shouldnt be doing. The more streamers do this the more likely Twitch will have to crack down and make it so no one can watch anything. They seriously being extremely selfish. @StreamerBans @DisguisedToast Everyone joking about getting hit with a DMCA strike for something the streamer knew full well they shouldnt be doing. The more streamers do this the more likely Twitch will have to crack down and make it so no one can watch anything. They seriously being extremely selfish.

One streamer in particular felt the repurcussions of Disguised Toast's ban. Felix "xQc" Lengyel happened to be live when the news broke, his Twitch chat informing him of the same.

After seeing Disguised Toast's channel disappear from Twitch and confirming the news, xQc yelled "abort," stating,

"This is fine, but the other thing is not fine."

At the time of Wang's ban, xQc had been watching MasterChef US on stream. He had also recently started binging Hunter X Hunter with his followers. His statement was a reference to how watching MasterChef US would be "fine," but watching Hunter X Hunter, "the other thing," wouldn't be possible anymore.

Opinions on the overall situation regarding streaming copyrighted content are split. While the consensus seems to be that streamers are pushing boundaries altogether, the split occurs in whether people seem to think it's a good idea or not.

