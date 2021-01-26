Pokimane on the verge of tears after receiving letters from fans

Canadian-Moroccan internet personality Pokimane recently shared an emotional moment after reading some fan mail on Instagram. Imane "Pokimane" Anys boasts over 6.8 million followers on Twitch and has one of the largest communities on the platform.

Pokimane has had her fair share of controversies, with mid-2020 being a particularly turbulent phase for the internet star. It's understandable why she was on the verge of tears over a fan mail.

Also read: Pokimane left speechless after getting banned from Mizkif’s chat during live stream

Pokimane reads fan mail and gets emotional

An excerpt from her Instagram story:

"When I'm having a bad day, I read fan letters and they make me so emotional and grateful. I'm sorry I can't always write back, but I hope you all know how much every sweet letter, message, or comment means to me. love you~"

After showing a couple of fan letters and art, Pokimane entered the caption "can't believe y'all got me crying smh." Pokimane's fans have been incredibly supportive throughout her career.

Advertisement

After paying off her student loans from generous donations, Pokimane made a special arrangement with streamlabs to cap her donations at $5, as anything above that is simply excess. It encourages her fans to support growing creators, charities, or anything of their choosing.

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!



Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

On seeing Pokimane emotional, some of her fans had this to say:

"she really is a good person with a good heart" - alicia marzell

"Awwww this is so cute. Poki really deserves all this support and she is so lovely. i wanna friend like her." - MK

After a few controversies in 2020, here's hoping that the streamer has a great year.

Also read: “I wish I weren’t straight”: Throwback to when Pokimane and Valkyrae opened up about their sexual orientation