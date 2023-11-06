Popol and Kupa's new skin in MLBB ("Spirit of the Brush" skin): Release date, cost, and more

Popol and Kupa's new skin in MLBB ("Spirit of the Brush" skin) will be live on November 10, 2023. The best friends in the Land of Dawn are being rewarded with a new traditional Eastern art style-inspired skin for their amazing performance in the current meta. As such, developer Moonton Games usually looks to introduce exciting elements to enhance one's overall gaming experience.

The naughty yet brave young boy, Popol, and his reliable companion, Kupa, appear to step out of the painting with this new skin. This article sheds light on all the in-game effects it brings.

An exclusive sneak peek at Popol and Kupa's new skin in MLBB: Spirit of the Brush's Cost, new effects, and more

Expand Tweet

As the game's official X page announced the arrival of the new skin with a post on November 5, 2023, its cost and the changes it brings to the in-game effects are questions that have been raised within the community.

Here are all the new in-game effects for the champion arriving with the new Popol and Kupa "Spirit of the Brush” skin.

Display animation

A new display animation is introduced to depict their might on the battlefield. The blazing animation on Popol’s costume and Kupa guarding his back should be a scary sight for opponents.

Bite’em Kupa!

New animation for the first skill of Popol and Kupa (Image via Twitter/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

The first skill of the champion gets a new animation with the arrival of Popol and Kupa's new skin in MLBB. The color of the enemy's marking upon successful execution of the skill and Kupa’s biting animation when using the skin is an interesting addition.

Kupa, Help!

A blue orb surrounds Popol while a red and yellow ribbon revolves around it when he summons his buddy to protect him.

Popol’s Surprise

Popol and Kupa's new skin in MLBB brings a surprise animation for the champion's skill (Image via Twitter/Mobile legends Bang Bang)

The Popol’s Surprise skill will also get new animation when using this new skin in MLBB. The bear traps that the champion throws in the path of retreating enemies will now appear yellow, while some of Japan’s traditional buildings will appear when enemies get trapped.

Mobile Legends Bang has presented several interesting updates. Even though the tweet does not mention it, Popol and Kupa's new skins in MLBB might cost around 6,000 diamonds to buy.

There will also be a new idle animation for the champion when using Popol and Kupa's new skin in MLBB. Feel free to check out our other game-related articles.