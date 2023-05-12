Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 expected release dates on mobile, new characters and more

With the massive success of the first two chapters, the popular horror survivor game Poppy Playtime is gearing up for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. While the exact date is still unknown and open for speculation, we have gathered information about the upcoming Chapter to keep you informed and excited about your next journey through the Toy Factory.

To give players a glimpse of what's to come, MOB Entertainment released a teaser trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 on their official YouTube channel in 2022. The trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse of the awaiting haunting and spine-chilling encounters.

A look at Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Poppy Playtime is a popular horror-survivor game with loads of puzzle-based gameplay elements. In the title, you take the role of a former employee of a toy factory named Playtime Co. Ten years have passed since the sudden disappearance of former employees, and now you find yourself revisiting the abandoned factory.

In Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, you have to navigate through the eerie halls of the toy factory, solve puzzles, and evade the nightmarish toys possessed by ghosts.

The upcoming Chapter 3 continues on the storyline where the recently mobile-ported Chapter 2 left off, delving deeper into the unsettling world.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is set to introduce horrific new monsters

As you dig further into the toy factory, you will encounter new characters and monsters set to add further depth and intrigue to the game. While the details of these characters are still scarce, we can safely assume that they will possess the same unsettling charm as the previous two chapters.

To familiarize yourself with the existing chapters, you may head to the App Stores of your respective mobile devices and download both Chapters of Poppy Playtime after paying a nominal fee.

So far, we know that Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is on the horizon, promising yet another adrenaline-pumping horror adventure. While the specific release dates are still under wraps, fans can expect Chapter 3 to be out sometime before 2023 ends. Stay tuned for further updates on this end, and prepare yourself for yet another spine-tingling journey into the dark and eerie world of Poppy Playtime.

That's a wrap-up regarding Poppy Playtime’s upPlaytime'spter 3. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest rumors, speculations, and news on the gaming world.

