Portal Revolution mod: How to install, system requirements and more explained

Portal Revolution is a fan-made mod for the beloved Portal 2 game from Valve. Released on January 6, 2024, this entirely “community-made” mod adds a total of 40 new puzzles that can be best described as an entirely new Portal experience. Developed over a period of eight years, this passion project is climbing the Steam charts and gaining rave reviews in the process.

Readers can find a breakdown of the game’s release, availability, and installation guide below.

How to download and install Portal Revolution

Screenshot of the Steam store page (Image via Steam)

Portal Revolution was released on January 6, 2024. The mod can be freely downloaded via its Steam store page and requires readers to own a copy of the base Portal 2 game as a prerequisite.

Assuming you already own a copy of Portal 2, you can follow these steps to get Portal Revolution up and running:

Head to the mod’s store page.

Hit the Install Now button to begin the download, which is approximately 10.9 GB.

Check your download progress at the bottom of the Steam UI.

Once the download is completed, launch the game from your Library.

Portal Revolution is a standalone game and does not require Portal 2 to be installed on your PC to start playing.

Is Portal Revolution a sequel to Portal 2?

Solving puzzles in Revolution (Image via YouTube/Stefan Heinz)

Revolution is set between the events of Portal and Portal 2 and is thus not a sequel to the second game. The game takes place in the Aperture facility, using a new set of characters. Players step into the shoes of a “test subject,” awoken by an entity known as Stirling (a personality sphere), and is tasked with the restoration of the Aperture facility.

The game is roughly five to seven hours long and features new puzzles and gameplay elements that offer a greater degree of complexity than that of Portal 2. All these changes are kept while simultaneously maintaining the atmosphere and core gameplay mechanics the series has been known for.

What are the system requirements for Portal Revolution?

Revolution has rather modest system requirements (Image via Steam)

The following are the official minimum system requirements for the game, as detailed in the Steam page:

OS : Windows 10 or 11/Ubuntu LTS or any 64-bit Linux distro

: Windows 10 or 11/Ubuntu LTS or any 64-bit Linux distro CPU : i3-8300 or equivalent AMD CPU

: i3-8300 or equivalent AMD CPU RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 or equivalent AMD card. Vulkan 1.3 support is mandatory for Linux.

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 or equivalent AMD card. Vulkan 1.3 support is mandatory for Linux. DirectX : Version 11/VKD3D for Linux

: Version 11/VKD3D for Linux Disk Space: 12 GB

The specifications above are listed for reference only. As the game is built on top of the Portal 2: Community Edition engine, it is scalable on lower-end hardware - such as the Steam Deck.