Twitch streamer karii gives essentials to homeless people in Portugal by taking donations from her chat

During Twitch streamer karii's last stream, she brought her audience with her as she gave away essentials like a blanket, winter gloves, winter hat, food, water, among other items.

This was all made possible by her generous twitch chat. Their donations went directly towards buying supplies for homeless individuals.

However, in true nature of Twitch chat, there were new chatters coming in confused as to why she was livestreaming this, and immediately accused her of using charitable acts to further her online career.

She noticed this and immediately put the discussion down by assuring that was not the case:

"I saw that some people were typing 'Why are you doing this on stream?' It's very simple to answer."

karii then explains that a few weeks prior to this stream, she created a donation bar where her viewers could donate money towards her charitable goal. She then says the supplies she has in her hands are a direct cause of her chat's generosity and that they should be there to deliver them with her:

"It makes just so much sense that you guys are a part of it as well!"

Her cheerful demeanor and general excitement to help those who need it is truly lovely to witness. All of this could only be possible through her chat, and that they can be brought along and deliver the supplies with her, almost like they're doing it themselves.

Seeing more prominent creators like Ludwig and others use their larger platform to help those in need is amazing, but seeing a smaller creator donate and help in any way they can is genuinely inspiring. It shows us that you don't need vast amounts of people to make a difference in the world, all you need is the determination to help.

Now that karii is a partner on Twitch, it's safe to say that her generous chat will only grow larger, enabling her to help more individuals in the future. karii is truly a great example of someone making a difference in such a selfless way. Hopefully, we will see more like her in the future.

